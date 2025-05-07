Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana On Alert Post Operation Sindoor: CM Revanth Reddy Tightens Security, Cancels Govt Leaves

Telangana On Alert Post Operation Sindoor: CM Revanth Reddy Tightens Security, Cancels Govt Leaves

Revanth Reddy instructed top officials to take immediate steps to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Telangana On Alert Post Operation Sindoor: CM Revanth Reddy Tightens Security, Cancels Govt Leaves

In the wake of India's targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday in Hyderabad, directing officials to remain on high alert across the state.


In the wake of India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday in Hyderabad, directing officials to remain on high alert across the state.

The Chief Minister’s move follows the Indian armed forces’ successful strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting heightened security measures across Telangana. Revanth Reddy instructed top officials to take immediate steps to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Key directives issued during the meeting include:

  • High Alert and Emergency Preparedness: All departments, especially those handling emergency services, have been placed on high alert. Government employees involved in such services have had their leaves cancelled. Ministers and officials were asked to postpone foreign trips and be available round-the-clock.

  • Healthcare Readiness: Authorities have been directed to stockpile emergency medicines and blood units. Private hospitals must provide real-time updates on bed availability. Coordination with the Red Cross and food supply agencies has also been mandated.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Action Against Illegal Foreign Nationals: Police have been instructed to identify and detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the state. Hyderabad Police confirmed action has already been initiated.

  • Security Tightened Across Telangana: CCTV cameras from all three Hyderabad Police Commissionerates are being integrated with the state’s Command Control Centre. Security is being beefed up around district headquarters, sensitive zones, foreign consulates, and IT hubs.

  • Crackdown on Fake News and Disruptive Activities: A special cell has been set up to combat misinformation. A 24×7 toll-free helpline will be launched for public assistance. Stern action has been warned against those spreading rumours or causing panic.

  • Discipline Among Government Staff: The Chief Minister cautioned government employees against making controversial statements on social media or to the press, warning of strict disciplinary measures.

  • Mock Drills and Police Vigilance: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner announced mock security drills at four key locations in the city. With Hyderabad housing several defence establishments, police leave has been cancelled, and patrolling has been intensified.

Importance of national unity

Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of national unity during such critical times, urging all political parties to avoid politicizing the situation. “There is no place for politics or party agendas at this time. The nation must stand with our armed forces,” he stated.

The Telangana government’s swift and coordinated response aims to reassure the public and strengthen internal security amid heightened national tensions following Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’

Filed under

Revanth Reddy Telangana high alert

newsx

Vivo X200 FE Expected To Launch In India In July With Dimensity Chip, 50MP Camera,...
newsx

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates
Army Strikes Back After P

Army Strikes Back After Pahalgam Massacre, NIA Gathers Key Leads
In a large-scale effort t

Kerala Conducts Statewide Mock Drills At 126 Locations To Test Wartime Preparedness
newsx

SpiceJet Suspends Select Flights Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions
newsx

Indian Cricketer Mohammed Shami Commends Armed Forces on Operation Sindoor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vivo X200 FE Expected To Launch In India In July With Dimensity Chip, 50MP Camera, And 90W Fast Charging

Vivo X200 FE Expected To Launch In India In July With Dimensity Chip, 50MP Camera,...

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Army Strikes Back After Pahalgam Massacre, NIA Gathers Key Leads

Army Strikes Back After Pahalgam Massacre, NIA Gathers Key Leads

Kerala Conducts Statewide Mock Drills At 126 Locations To Test Wartime Preparedness

Kerala Conducts Statewide Mock Drills At 126 Locations To Test Wartime Preparedness

SpiceJet Suspends Select Flights Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions

SpiceJet Suspends Select Flights Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media