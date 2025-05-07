Telangana On Alert Post Operation Sindoor: CM Revanth Reddy Tightens Security, Cancels Govt Leaves

Revanth Reddy instructed top officials to take immediate steps to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and prevent the spread of misinformation.

In the wake of India's targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday in Hyderabad, directing officials to remain on high alert across the state.

In the wake of India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday in Hyderabad, directing officials to remain on high alert across the state.

The Chief Minister’s move follows the Indian armed forces’ successful strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting heightened security measures across Telangana. Revanth Reddy instructed top officials to take immediate steps to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Key directives issued during the meeting include:

High Alert and Emergency Preparedness: All departments, especially those handling emergency services, have been placed on high alert. Government employees involved in such services have had their leaves cancelled. Ministers and officials were asked to postpone foreign trips and be available round-the-clock.

Healthcare Readiness: Authorities have been directed to stockpile emergency medicines and blood units. Private hospitals must provide real-time updates on bed availability. Coordination with the Red Cross and food supply agencies has also been mandated. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Action Against Illegal Foreign Nationals: Police have been instructed to identify and detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the state. Hyderabad Police confirmed action has already been initiated.

Security Tightened Across Telangana: CCTV cameras from all three Hyderabad Police Commissionerates are being integrated with the state’s Command Control Centre. Security is being beefed up around district headquarters, sensitive zones, foreign consulates, and IT hubs.

Crackdown on Fake News and Disruptive Activities: A special cell has been set up to combat misinformation. A 24×7 toll-free helpline will be launched for public assistance. Stern action has been warned against those spreading rumours or causing panic.

Discipline Among Government Staff: The Chief Minister cautioned government employees against making controversial statements on social media or to the press, warning of strict disciplinary measures.

Mock Drills and Police Vigilance: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner announced mock security drills at four key locations in the city. With Hyderabad housing several defence establishments, police leave has been cancelled, and patrolling has been intensified.

Importance of national unity

Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of national unity during such critical times, urging all political parties to avoid politicizing the situation. “There is no place for politics or party agendas at this time. The nation must stand with our armed forces,” he stated.

The Telangana government’s swift and coordinated response aims to reassure the public and strengthen internal security amid heightened national tensions following Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ: Israel Envoy Backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Says ‘Very Proud Of The Operation, Name Is inspiring’