Telangana Politics: KTR vs Kavitha Clash In BRS – Family Feud Or Leadership Battle?

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), once a powerful political force in Telangana, is now caught in the middle of a major internal crisis. Over a year after its defeat in the assembly elections, the party is witnessing a growing feud between K Kavitha and her brother KT Rama Rao (KTR), children of party founder K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

The conflict escalated recently with Kavitha directly challenging KTR’s leadership within the party. Political analysts suggest that the clash has now turned personal, with both siblings seeking dominance over the BRS. Reports indicate that KTR could soon be named the Telangana state president while KCR may assume the role of national president a move Kavitha reportedly sees as a deliberate attempt to sideline her.

Adding weight to this shift, key senior leaders such as T Harish Rao and former minister V Srinivas Goud have expressed willingness to support KTR’s leadership, further isolating Kavitha.

How Did the Rift Begin?

The root of the conflict dates back to Kavitha’s outreach campaigns focusing on OBCs and women. These efforts gained momentum only after the BRS lost power. In her public statements, Kavitha criticized the past ten years of BRS governance, stating that while Telangana was achieved geographically, it had failed to achieve social equity a remark seen as a direct attack on the leadership, including KTR.

This did not sit well with KTR, who reportedly views her rising popularity as a threat. He is said to have discouraged BRS leaders from attending her meetings. In fact, during a rally in Elkaturthi, Warangal, Kavitha’s image was completely left out of the promotional hoardings a clear indication of internal tensions.

Blame Game Over 2024 Poll Debacle

KTR holds Kavitha responsible for the party’s poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the time, she was in prison in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, which allegedly tarnished the party’s image.

Now, Kavitha has claimed that some party leaders intentionally worked against her during the elections. She went further, revealing that there was even a proposal to merge the BRS with the BJP while she was in jail a move she says she strongly opposed.

Leaked Letter and BJP Silence

Tensions flared further when a confidential letter Kavitha wrote to her father, KCR, was leaked. In the letter, she criticized KTR for not targeting the BJP enough during election rallies. Kavitha expressed disappointment that despite being a founding family member, she was being targeted, and the party remained silent. She also said she had considered resigning after her arrest, but KCR advised her not to.

New Party or Congress Move?

Despite the rumours, Kavitha denied any plans to join the Congress or start her own party. She reaffirmed her commitment to the BRS and her father’s leadership. “There is no need for a new party. It is enough to properly look after the present party,” she stated.

Observers have drawn parallels between this rift and the infamous split between YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila in Andhra Pradesh. While Jagan retained control of the YSR Congress, Sharmila eventually joined the Congress.

As the rift grows, it remains to be seen whether the BRS can survive this internal battle or whether it signals a deeper shift in Telangana’s political landscape.

