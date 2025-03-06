Telangana Student, 27, Shot Dead In US During Suspected Robbery Attempt, Body Found With Bullet Wounds

Praveen had moved to the United States in 2023 to pursue a master’s degree in data science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was also working part-time at a local store at the time of the incident.

Praveen Kumar Gampa, a 27-year-old student from Telangana, was fatally shot in Wisconsin during a suspected robbery attempt on Wednesday. The incident occurred near his residence when unidentified attackers opened fire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Family Discovers Tragic News Through a Stranger

Praveen’s father, Raghavulu, shared that he had missed a WhatsApp call from his son on Wednesday morning. However, when he attempted to call back, a stranger answered and claimed to have found Praveen’s phone, raising concerns about his safety.

According to Praveen’s cousin, Arun, friends informed the family that his body was found with gunshot wounds. While some reports suggest he was shot at a local store, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indian Consulate Offers Support

The Consulate General of India in Chicago extended condolences and assured support to Praveen’s family. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), they expressed deep sorrow over his untimely passing and mentioned that they are in touch with both his family and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen’s family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are… — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) March 5, 2025

Praveen had moved to the United States in 2023 to pursue a master’s degree in data science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He was also working part-time at a local store at the time of the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and further details are awaited.

This tragic incident follows a similar case in December when 22-year-old Sai Teja, another student from Telangana, was shot and killed by armed assailants at a petrol station in Chicago. These incidents have sparked growing concerns over the safety of Indian students in the US.ALSO READ: How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84