Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom

Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom

The girl had been accompanied by her family at the time of travel.

Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom


In a deeply disturbing incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a co-passenger inside a moving train’s washroom while travelling with her family in Telangana. The incident occurred on the morning of April 3, and has sparked widespread concern over the safety of passengers on Indian Railways.

According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused a man in his 20s targeted the girl during the journey and followed her into the washroom, where he sexually assaulted and raped her. The girl had been accompanied by her family at the time of travel.

Case registered

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Secunderabad. The GRP confirmed that the accused is currently being questioned and that further investigation is underway.

“The accused is being interrogated. More details will be revealed after the investigation progresses,” a senior GRP official told PTI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This incident has drawn comparisons to another shocking case reported just days earlier on March 22. In that case, a 23-year-old woman jumped out of a moving MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train in a bid to escape an alleged rape attempt by a male co-passenger.

The woman, who had been travelling alone in the ladies’ coach from Secunderabad to Medchal, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

“A girl in her early 20s was attacked by a man on the train. To protect herself, she jumped from the moving train. A case has been registered, and four special teams are working to trace the accused,” Hyderabad SP North Zone Chandana Deepti said.

Both incidents have sparked outrage and renewed calls for urgent improvements in passenger security on trains. Activists and citizens have demanded increased patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras inside coaches, and faster legal action in such cases.

ALSO READ: Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways & Armed Forces Combined

Filed under

Minor Girl Raped Telangana rape

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup
In a deeply disturbing in

Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom
Mumbai Indians' rising st

Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep...
newsx

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal
The Waqf Amendment Bill,

Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways &...
newsx

How ‘Act East’ Has Been A Defining Feature Of PM Modi’s Foreign Policy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup

Donald Trump Fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief In Sudden Security Shakeup

Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep In LSG vs MI Match

Watch: Naman Dhir Smashes 2 Sixes And 2 Fours In 4 Balls Against Akash Deep...

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal

Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Again For 75 Days, Allowing More Time for U.S. Sale Deal

Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways & Armed Forces Combined

Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways &...

How ‘Act East’ Has Been A Defining Feature Of PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

How ‘Act East’ Has Been A Defining Feature Of PM Modi’s Foreign Policy

Entertainment

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture