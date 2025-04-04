Telangana Train Shock: Minor Girl Raped By Co-Passenger In Washroom

In a deeply disturbing incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a co-passenger inside a moving train’s washroom while travelling with her family in Telangana. The incident occurred on the morning of April 3, and has sparked widespread concern over the safety of passengers on Indian Railways.

According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused a man in his 20s targeted the girl during the journey and followed her into the washroom, where he sexually assaulted and raped her. The girl had been accompanied by her family at the time of travel.

Case registered

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Secunderabad. The GRP confirmed that the accused is currently being questioned and that further investigation is underway.

“The accused is being interrogated. More details will be revealed after the investigation progresses,” a senior GRP official told PTI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This incident has drawn comparisons to another shocking case reported just days earlier on March 22. In that case, a 23-year-old woman jumped out of a moving MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train in a bid to escape an alleged rape attempt by a male co-passenger.

The woman, who had been travelling alone in the ladies’ coach from Secunderabad to Medchal, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

“A girl in her early 20s was attacked by a man on the train. To protect herself, she jumped from the moving train. A case has been registered, and four special teams are working to trace the accused,” Hyderabad SP North Zone Chandana Deepti said.

Both incidents have sparked outrage and renewed calls for urgent improvements in passenger security on trains. Activists and citizens have demanded increased patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras inside coaches, and faster legal action in such cases.

ALSO READ: Waqf Boards Now Own 39 Lakh Acres: More Than The Land Held By Railways & Armed Forces Combined