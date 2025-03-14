Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

The search operation to rescue seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel has entered its 21st day, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate them.

Personnel from multiple organizations involved in the operation entered the tunnel on Friday morning, equipped with the necessary tools to aid in their efforts, according to an official release.

Advanced Equipment and Expert Teams Deployed

Rescue teams from state-run miner Singareni Collieries, along with specialized rat miners, have been conducting excavations at key locations identified as possible sites where the missing individuals may be trapped.

To enhance search efficiency, the Kerala police’s Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) were deployed inside the tunnel on Thursday. Additionally, robots from a Hyderabad-based robotics company were introduced into the operation.

These robots are capable of reaching “dangerous places” within the tunnel that are inaccessible to humans and can operate with 15 times greater efficiency, according to official sources.

Round-the-Clock Search Operations Underway

The search operation is continuing 24/7, including de-watering efforts to remove accumulated water from the tunnel. The mission involves coordinated efforts from multiple agencies, including the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), HRDD, Singareni Collieries, robotics specialists, and other key personnel.

One Body Recovered, Search Continues for Others

On March 9, rescue teams recovered the body of Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) operator. His body was subsequently handed over to his family members in Punjab.

However, the search continues for the remaining seven trapped workers. They have been identified as:

Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)

Gurpreet Singh (Punjab)

Sandeep Sahu (Jharkhand)

Jegta Xess (Jharkhand)

Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand)

The tragic incident occurred on February 22 when a section of the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) project tunnel collapsed, trapping eight individuals, including engineers and laborers, inside. Since then, rescue teams have been working relentlessly to bring the missing workers to safety.