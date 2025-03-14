Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

The search operation to rescue seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel has entered its 21st day, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate them.

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway

The search operation to rescue seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel has entered its 21st day


The search operation to rescue seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel has entered its 21st day, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate them.

Personnel from multiple organizations involved in the operation entered the tunnel on Friday morning, equipped with the necessary tools to aid in their efforts, according to an official release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advanced Equipment and Expert Teams Deployed

Rescue teams from state-run miner Singareni Collieries, along with specialized rat miners, have been conducting excavations at key locations identified as possible sites where the missing individuals may be trapped.

To enhance search efficiency, the Kerala police’s Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) were deployed inside the tunnel on Thursday. Additionally, robots from a Hyderabad-based robotics company were introduced into the operation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These robots are capable of reaching “dangerous places” within the tunnel that are inaccessible to humans and can operate with 15 times greater efficiency, according to official sources.

Round-the-Clock Search Operations Underway

The search operation is continuing 24/7, including de-watering efforts to remove accumulated water from the tunnel. The mission involves coordinated efforts from multiple agencies, including the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), HRDD, Singareni Collieries, robotics specialists, and other key personnel.

One Body Recovered, Search Continues for Others

On March 9, rescue teams recovered the body of Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) operator. His body was subsequently handed over to his family members in Punjab.

However, the search continues for the remaining seven trapped workers. They have been identified as:

  • Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)
  • Gurpreet Singh (Punjab)
  • Sandeep Sahu (Jharkhand)
  • Jegta Xess (Jharkhand)
  • Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand)

The tragic incident occurred on February 22 when a section of the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) project tunnel collapsed, trapping eight individuals, including engineers and laborers, inside. Since then, rescue teams have been working relentlessly to bring the missing workers to safety.

Also Read: Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

Filed under

Search Operation SLBC telangana Tunnel Collapse

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure
newsx

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!
The search operation to r

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 7 People Missing; Search Operation Underway
The driver of the Jaffar

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack
Aamir Khan and his new gi

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?
Police

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Government Presents 2025-26 Budget with Focus on Welfare and Infrastructure

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

Who Designed The Rupee Symbol? Meet The Tamilian Behind India’s Currency Logo!

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

‘Mistook Us For Dead’: Pakistan Train Hijack Survivor Recalls Militant Attack

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

Ordnance Factory Worker Arrested By UP ATS For Passing Sensitive Data To Pakistani Agent

Entertainment

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji’s Father And Actor Deb Mukherjee Passes Away At 83

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To