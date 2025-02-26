Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana’s SLBC tunnel collapse enters Day 5. Extreme silt, high-speed water flow hinder rescue of 8 trapped workers. No contact yet. Top agencies intensify efforts.

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges


The rescue operation at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana has entered its fifth day with eight workers still trapped inside. Despite continuous dewatering efforts, the influx of silt and high-speed water flow inside the world’s longest irrigation tunnel has made the mission highly dangerous, even for the rescuers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, experts consider this to be one of the most complex tunnel rescue operations ever attempted in India or globally, primarily due to the tunnel’s single entry and exit point.

Rescue teams from 11 top agencies, including the Indian Army, Navy MARCOS, NDRF, GSI, Rat Miners, and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, have been working round the clock to bring the trapped workers to safety. However, no direct communication has been established with them, and their condition remains unknown.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

  • Lack of Communication: There has been no contact with the trapped individuals, though oxygen is being pumped continuously into the tunnel.
  • High-Risk Conditions: Experts warn that tectonic shifts and geological fault lines may have triggered the collapse, increasing risks for both the trapped workers and rescuers.
  • Extreme Sludge Accumulation: 4-5 meters of sludge is obstructing movement beyond the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at a stretch of 40-50 meters, complicating rescue efforts.
  • Alternative Rescue Approaches: Authorities are assessing the feasibility of drilling from the top or side while prioritizing safety measures.
  • Advanced Monitoring: A unified command control has been set up under Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, with experts analyzing real-time images and videos from the rescue site.
  • Expert Consultation: The Telangana government has sought assistance from Border Security Force General Harpal Singh, engaging in high-level discussions regarding technical expertise.

Despite the extreme conditions, rescue teams have re-entered the tunnel with additional support and equipment in a renewed effort to reach the trapped workers.

Political Tensions Escalate Amid Crisis

Even as the rescue mission intensifies, a political clash has erupted over the incident. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has demanded a judicial probe into the accident. However, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has rejected this, stating that the priority should be on saving lives rather than indulging in politics.

With public concern mounting, authorities remain focused on executing a successful and safe rescue operation, even as time runs out for those trapped inside.

ALSO READ: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Maha Shivratri Travel Arrangements At New Delhi Station

Filed under

SLBC tunnel rescue Srisailam tunnel accident Telangana government rescue Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine