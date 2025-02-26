Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

The rescue operation at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana has entered its fifth day with eight workers still trapped inside. Despite continuous dewatering efforts, the influx of silt and high-speed water flow inside the world’s longest irrigation tunnel has made the mission highly dangerous, even for the rescuers.

According to Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, experts consider this to be one of the most complex tunnel rescue operations ever attempted in India or globally, primarily due to the tunnel’s single entry and exit point.

#SLBCTunnelCollapse : Here is the maximum devastation taken place, big pipes, heavy equipments and other materials blocked the #SLBCTunnel, which were swept away with slush/mud, after the roof collapsed, inside the #Srisailam Left Bank Canal (#SLBC) tunnel in #Nagarkurnool ,… pic.twitter.com/ETwXhV23g8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 25, 2025

Rescue teams from 11 top agencies, including the Indian Army, Navy MARCOS, NDRF, GSI, Rat Miners, and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, have been working round the clock to bring the trapped workers to safety. However, no direct communication has been established with them, and their condition remains unknown.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

Lack of Communication: There has been no contact with the trapped individuals, though oxygen is being pumped continuously into the tunnel.

High-Risk Conditions: Experts warn that tectonic shifts and geological fault lines may have triggered the collapse, increasing risks for both the trapped workers and rescuers.

Extreme Sludge Accumulation: 4-5 meters of sludge is obstructing movement beyond the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at a stretch of 40-50 meters, complicating rescue efforts.

Alternative Rescue Approaches: Authorities are assessing the feasibility of drilling from the top or side while prioritizing safety measures.

Advanced Monitoring: A unified command control has been set up under Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, with experts analyzing real-time images and videos from the rescue site.

Expert Consultation: The Telangana government has sought assistance from Border Security Force General Harpal Singh, engaging in high-level discussions regarding technical expertise.

Despite the extreme conditions, rescue teams have re-entered the tunnel with additional support and equipment in a renewed effort to reach the trapped workers.

Political Tensions Escalate Amid Crisis

Even as the rescue mission intensifies, a political clash has erupted over the incident. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has demanded a judicial probe into the accident. However, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has rejected this, stating that the priority should be on saving lives rather than indulging in politics.

With public concern mounting, authorities remain focused on executing a successful and safe rescue operation, even as time runs out for those trapped inside.

