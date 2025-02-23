Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Telangana Tunnel Collapse: No Contact Yet With 8 Trapped Workers As Rescue Efforts Intensify

Rescue teams race against time to save 8 workers trapped in the Srisailam tunnel collapse. No contact yet, as PM Modi assures full support for the mission.

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: No Contact Yet With 8 Trapped Workers As Rescue Efforts Intensify


The massive rescue operation to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel continues for over 24 hours after a devastating roof collapse on Saturday morning. Despite relentless efforts, rescue teams have yet to establish contact with the trapped individuals.

A joint team of 300 personnel, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, NHIDCL, Singareni Collieries, and SDRF, is working tirelessly to break through the debris and reach the workers.

Key Updates on the Ongoing Rescue Operation

No Contact Yet – Rescuers have not been able to communicate with the trapped workers, raising concerns about their condition. Officials, however, remain hopeful.

11 km Inside the Tunnel – Using a special train, rescue teams have advanced 11 km into the tunnel, reaching the last point before the collapsed section.

PM Modi’s Assurance – Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally contacted Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy, assuring full central support for the rescue mission.

Rahul Gandhi’s Appeal – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Telangana government to do everything possible to bring the trapped workers to safety.

BJP Demands Investigation – BJP leader N. Ramchander Rao emphasized that while the immediate focus is on the rescue, an investigation should be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse.

Final Breakthrough Nearing – Officials report that rescue teams are close to reaching the trapped workers, but unstable debris is slowing progress.

Families Anxiously Waiting – Loved ones of the missing workers remain near the site, awaiting updates and hoping for a safe rescue.

SLBC Tunnel Safety Concerns – The incident has sparked debate over the safety measures at the SLBC project, with experts calling for stricter oversight to prevent future disasters.

What’s Next?

With the rescue operation nearing its most critical phase, authorities are racing against time to break through the collapsed section. The entire nation watches in anticipation, hoping for the safe return of the trapped workers.

