Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Efforts At Srisailam Tunnel Face Major Setbacks Due To Water And Mud Seepage

Trapped behind an unforgiving wall of mud and debris, eight workers remain cut off inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel as rescuers battle worsening conditions. With no clear solution in sight, time is slipping away in the desperate race to reach them.

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: The rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, where eight men have been trapped since Saturday morning, has hit a critical roadblock due to heavy seepage of water and mud. Rescuers have described the situation as increasingly challenging, with no clear solution in sight.

Challenges in Reaching the Trapped Workers

Despite collaborative efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Navy, the Army, and other agencies, experts remain uncertain about how to navigate the thick wall of slush blocking access to the trapped individuals.

“The Navy commandos tried, but they are not equipped for this kind of obstacle. The wall of mud has risen to about 11 feet—it’s like a massive quicksand pit,” said Prasanna Kumar, Commandant of NDRF’s 10th Battalion, while speaking to Indian Express. “Visibility is zero, and our probe scopes and sonars have detected dangerous debris, including twisted metal and concrete chunks. Anyone attempting to go in would risk serious injury. A rat-hole worker has arrived, but he can only operate in dry conditions. Here, we are dealing with a thick mud-water mixture. Right now, there is no available technology to help us breach this wall of slush and reach the trapped men. Unfortunately, we have not been able to establish any contact with them so far.”

Unstable Terrain Hindering Telangana Tunnel Collapse Rescue Operations

Officials revealed that natural rock formations within the tunnel loosened during the rescue attempt, leading to an influx of water and mud that has filled the tunnel up to 12-13 feet. Telangana’s Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy acknowledged the severity of the situation.

“This is an extremely challenging operation, and technical experts are working round the clock to resolve the crisis,” Reddy said. He further explained that the difficult terrain is preventing the use of heavy machinery that could accelerate the removal of slush.

Experts estimate that clearing the debris, including tangled metal from the tunnel boring machine, could take several days.

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Concerns Mount as Time Passes

As nearly 60 hours have passed since the ceiling collapsed, concerns over the well-being of the trapped workers continue to grow. The eight men inside the tunnel include:

Sunny Singh (Gurha Manhasan, J&K) and Gurpreet Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab), engineers from American tunneling firm The Robbins Company.

(Gurha Manhasan, J&K) and (Taran Taran, Punjab), engineers from American tunneling firm The Robbins Company. Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas (both from Uttar Pradesh), engineers with Jaiprakash Associates.

and (both from Uttar Pradesh), engineers with Jaiprakash Associates. Sandeep Sahu, Jagta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu (all from Jharkhand), who are construction workers.

With no direct communication established yet, the rescue teams continue to explore every possible solution, hoping for a breakthrough soon.

