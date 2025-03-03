Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Efforts Enter Day 10 As Scientists Join Search For Trapped Workers

The rescue operations to save eight workers trapped inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel entered their 10th day on Monday. With over 700 personnel from 12 different agencies working tirelessly, the search mission continues to battle multiple challenges. Scientists have now joined the efforts, employing advanced radar technology to detect any signs of life inside the blocked tunnel.

Latest Updates on the Telangana Tunnel Collapse Rescue Mission:

Radar Survey for Detection: Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, have conducted a radar survey to identify possible human presence at locations pinpointed by the rescue teams. No Signs of Human Presence Yet: According to officials, the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey within the tunnel has so far detected only metallic objects, with no signs of human presence. Expanding the Search Areas: With no positive results from the initial survey, scientists are now shifting their focus to other potential locations inside the tunnel. Additional GPR surveys will be conducted soon, officials confirmed. Operation Faces Major Challenges: The rescue mission, launched immediately after the tragic incident on February 22, has been met with significant hurdles, including unstable conditions inside the tunnel. Water and Slush Hampering Progress: Rescuers are struggling with waterlogging and thick slush, making it extremely difficult to navigate the collapsed area. However, officials stated that conditions have slightly improved. Drilling at Key Locations: Drilling is underway at various spots where scientists have detected unusual activity. However, only metal objects have been found so far, with no human traces. CM Revanth Reddy’s Visit to Site: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the accident site on Sunday. He assured that rescue operations would accelerate once the conveyor belt—critical to clearing debris—is repaired. Government Assures Support to Families: The Telangana government remains committed to resolving the crisis and has pledged full support to the families of the trapped workers, CM Reddy stated. Use of Robots for Safer Rescue: To ensure the safety of rescue workers, authorities are considering deploying robotic equipment inside the tunnel for the ongoing operation. High-Level Meeting on Progress: Apart from CM Reddy, Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy chaired a crucial meeting to assess the progress. Officials maintain that substantial advancements were made over the weekend.

The rescue operation remains a race against time, with officials and experts working round the clock to locate and save the trapped individuals. The government continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all possible resources are utilized in the search-and-rescue effort.

