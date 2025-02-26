Telangana Tunnel Rescue In Final Stretch: Minister Says, ‘We Now Have A Well-Defined Plan’

To accelerate the operation, the Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been brought in, along with teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and specialized rat miners.

After days of intense rescue efforts, the operation to save eight labourers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel is now in its final stretch. Telangana’s Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister, Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, announced that the rescue mission is expected to be completed within the next two days.

To accelerate the operation, the Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been brought in, along with teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and specialized rat miners. Officials say a well-structured plan is now in place to ensure both the safety of rescuers and the successful extraction of the trapped labourers.

The workers became trapped after a section of the SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool district collapsed on February 22, causing a major crisis. Initial rescue efforts were hampered by structural instability, debris, and the presence of muddy water blocking access to the tunnel’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), where the labourers are believed to be.

Minister Reddy acknowledged that rescuers had been proceeding cautiously to avoid endangering their own lives. However, after fresh assessments and expert consultations, authorities have devised new strategies to speed up the operation.

“We now have a well-defined plan, and we are accelerating the rescue and relief operations with greater speed,” he said.

The rescue teams are employing multiple approaches, including accessing the tunnel from its main exit and a side entry, in an attempt to reach the workers faster. Additionally, large-scale dewatering operations are underway to clear out water and debris. The TBM, which is stuck inside the tunnel, is being cut into pieces using gas cutters to make way for the rescuers.

Minister Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, held high-level discussions with Army officers, NDRF, SDRF, the District Collector, and other officials to reassess the situation and finalize the plan of action.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the rescue operation, ensuring that all necessary agencies remain stationed at the site until the workers are safely brought out. “We have sought the help of experts with experience in tunnel rescues, including retired Army officials and engineers who have worked on tunnel projects in border areas,” Minister Reddy said.

While the situation remains critical, officials maintain hope that the labourers can still be rescued. “We have not completely given up our hopes. We are working with full determination to save them and bring them out,” Reddy added.

The next two days will be crucial as rescuers implement their newly devised strategies to extract the workers. Every precaution is being taken to reinforce weakened sections of the tunnel and prevent further collapses.

