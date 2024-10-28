Telangana: Woman Kills Husband Over Property Dispute, Dumps Body 800 km Away in Karnataka

A woman named Niharika allegedly murdered her husband, Ramesh, to gain control of assets valued at approximately ₹8 crore in Telangana. The police report indicates that the gruesome incident took place in Uppal, with the body later disposed of in a remote coffee plantation near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

What happened?

According to police investigations, Niharika, aged 30, committed the murder on October 1 after Ramesh, a 55-year-old businessman, refused her demands to transfer ownership of substantial property into her name. Following the murder, Niharika, accompanied by her lover Nikhil and an accomplice named Ankur, embarked on an 800-kilometer journey to dispose of the body in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

Where was the body found?

The case began to unfold three weeks later when local authorities discovered a burnt, unidentified body in a coffee plantation in Kodagu. The condition of the body made initial identification challenging for the investigators. To piece together the circumstances surrounding the death, the police scrutinized CCTV footage from the vicinity and identified a red car that raised suspicions. This vehicle, it turned out, was registered in Ramesh’s name, who was reported missing by his wife.

Upon realizing the potential connection, the police reached out to their counterparts in Telangana, launching a collaborative investigation that would ultimately reveal the chilling details of the crime.

Unraveling the Murder Plot

As the investigation progressed, detectives turned their attention to Niharika. Under questioning, she confessed to the murder of her husband and implicated her accomplices, Nikhil and Ankur. The police learned that Niharika, an engineer by profession, had a troubled past. She married young, became a mother, and later divorced. Following a stint in prison for financial fraud in Haryana, she met Ankur, who would later become embroiled in her plot against Ramesh.

After her release, Niharika entered into a second marriage with Ramesh, but her relationship with Nikhil continued. Together, they conspired to murder Ramesh to secure his wealth, culminating in the tragic events of October 1.

The police have since arrested Niharika, Nikhil, and Ankur, who allegedly played a key role in executing the murder plan. As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together more details about the events leading up to the crime and the dynamics among those involved.