‘Telegram Is New Dark Web’: Centre Tells Delhi HC, Flags Terror, Drugs And Child Exploitation

The Ministry on Thursday explained its move to temporarily ban Telegram in India, stating before the Delhi High Court that the messaging app is gradually becoming an essential tool for committing major crimes including terrorism, cybercrimes, drugs trafficking, and exploitation of children. The statements were made in the wake of the temporary ban imposed on the messaging app in connection with the re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 to be held on June 21. According to reports, while presenting their arguments before the bench, the Ministry stated that Telegram has been becoming a key tool for criminals and perpetrators who exploit this app to remain anonymous and communicate with each other.

Government flags alleged links to criminal and extremist networks

Reports say that in its submissions, the government made a strong claim about the role of Telegram in cyber-enabled crime. “Telegram has become the new dark web, linking threat actors. Criminals have rapidly adopted Telegram to post links on channels that connect to dark web forums through deep web links, making it hard for authorities to track and attribute criminals,” the Centre told the court.

According to the government, Telegram’s features have made it attractive for those involved in unlawful activities. It said authorities have observed the platform being used by individuals and groups operating across different categories of crime, creating challenges for law enforcement agencies trying to identify offenders.

Legal challenge over temporary restriction continues

As per reports, the Centre further told the Delhi High Court that Telegram is being exploited for a wide range of offences. “It has been observed that Telegram is being exploited for illegal activities including drug trafficking, cybercrime, extremism, terrorism, child exploitation, and cyber scams and frauds, primarily due to privacy features,” it submitted.

The arguments came as Telegram continues its legal challenge against the government’s decision to temporarily suspend access to the platform in India. The messaging service approached the Delhi High Court after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly directed internet service providers to block Telegram until June 22.

The prohibition came into effect before the re-exam of NEET-UG 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 21.

Also Read: Telegram Moves Delhi High Court Against Centre’s Temporary Ban Order Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Examination