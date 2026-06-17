Telegram Moves Delhi High Court Against Centre’s Temporary Ban Order Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Examination

Messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court against the Central government’s decision to temporarily block its services in India ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The case has drawn national attention as it sits at the intersection of exam security, digital rights, and government regulation of online platforms. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly directed internet service providers to restrict access to Telegram until June 22.

Why Did The Government Restrict Telegram?

The move comes days before the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21. Authorities have argued that certain Telegram channels were allegedly being used to circulate leaked or fake question papers, coordinate cheating activities, and spread misinformation related to the examination.

The government’s action follows months of controversy surrounding NEET examinations and concerns over maintaining the integrity of one of India’s largest entrance tests.

Telegram Seeks Urgent Judicial Intervention

Telegram has challenged the temporary ban before the Delhi High Court, arguing that the restriction affects millions of legitimate users across the country. During the court proceedings, the platform’s legal representatives sought an urgent hearing, emphasizing the wide impact of the suspension on communication and business activities. The High Court agreed to hear the matter on priority.

According to submissions made before the court, the restriction has affected more than 150 million Telegram users in India.

Debate Over Exam Security & Digital Freedom

The dispute has reignited a broader debate about how governments should tackle online misuse during high-stakes examinations. Supporters of the ban argue that extraordinary measures are necessary to prevent cheating networks from exploiting digital platforms.

Critics, however, contend that restricting access to an entire platform because of alleged misuse by a small number of users may disproportionately affect students, professionals, businesses, and ordinary citizens who rely on the service for communication.

What Happens Next?

The Delhi High Court’s decision could have implications beyond the immediate NEET-UG re-examination. The case may help define how far authorities can go in temporarily restricting digital platforms to address concerns related to public order and examination integrity. With the re-exam approaching and millions of students closely watching developments, the court’s ruling is expected to be closely scrutinized by technology companies, educators, policymakers, and civil rights advocates alike.

ALSO READ: Trouble For Akhilesh Yadav? Minister Claims Major Split Brewing In SP, Says ‘Entire Party Ready To Join BJP’