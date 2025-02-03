Telegram Scam : Fake Profits And False Promises Via Fake Online Tasks

A 31-year-old from Greater Noida lost Rs 51.63 lakh in an online scam promising quick earnings. Learn how the scam unfolded and tips to protect yourself from similar frauds.

A 31-year-old man from Greater Noida has become the latest victim of a sophisticated online scam, losing a staggering Rs 51.63 lakh in just five days. The scam started with a seemingly innocent WhatsApp message, leading him to a Telegram group that promised easy ways to earn money through online tasks. Here’s a breakdown of how this elaborate fraud took place and how you can protect yourself from similar scams.

How the Online Scam Unfolded

The victim, a private firm employee from Sector 16B, Greater Noida West, received a WhatsApp message on January 18 from an unknown number. The message was from someone claiming to be “Pallavi,” who offered an easy way to make money by completing online tasks. Intrigued by the opportunity, the victim joined a Telegram group where he was introduced to a fake investment program that promised substantial returns.

At first, the tasks seemed legitimate. The fraudsters asked him to transfer small sums, ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000, as part of the “online tasks.” Initially, he received small payouts, which made him trust the scheme even more.

The Scheme’s Escalation

As the scam progressed, the victim was encouraged to invest larger sums with promises of greater profits. The fraudsters went further to create a fake online portfolio, showing an artificial profit of Rs 60 lakh to convince him that he was making a huge return on investment.

When the victim tried to withdraw his money, the scammers introduced additional obstacles, such as processing fees and taxes, demanding more payments to access his funds.

Realizing something was wrong, the victim reached out to a friend, who warned him about scams like this. But by then, he had already made 32 transactions, transferring a total of Rs 51.63 lakh to the scammers. After his payments stopped, the fraudsters disappeared, and the victim could no longer access the Telegram group.

What Happened Next?

The victim, now fully aware that he had been scammed, reported the incident to the cybercrime branch and filed an official complaint. A case has been registered under Sections 318 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the IT Act. Investigations are currently underway, but recovering the lost funds remains uncertain.

How to Protect Yourself from Online Scams

Online scams like this are becoming increasingly common, and it’s important to stay vigilant. Here are some essential tips to avoid falling victim to fraudsters:

1. Ignore Unsolicited Job Offers

If you receive messages from unknown numbers promising easy money or quick cash through online tasks, avoid engaging with them. Scammers use these messages to lure victims.

2. Avoid Joining Unknown Groups

Don’t join unknown WhatsApp or Telegram groups. Scammers often use these platforms to build trust and convince people to invest in fake schemes.

3. Verify Investment Schemes

If someone offers you an investment opportunity promising high returns, make sure to verify its legitimacy. Always be skeptical of schemes that sound too good to be true.

4. Do Not Download Untrusted Apps

Never download apps from unverified sources. Scammers often share fake apps that steal your personal information or banking details.

5. Be Cautious of Fake Profits

Don’t trust online portfolios or platforms showing fake profits without credible sources or proof. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

6. Report Scams Immediately

If you suspect you’ve been scammed, report it to the cybercrime helpline right away. Early action can help authorities track down the fraudsters.

