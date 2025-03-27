Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD

The national capital witnessed a sharp rise in temperature yesterday (Wednesday), with the mercury soaring to 40.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital witnessed a sharp rise in temperature yesterday (Wednesday), with the mercury soaring to 40.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sudden spike has raised concerns over early summer heatwave conditions, prompting health and safety advisories.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IMD officials attributed the temperature surge to dry northwesterly winds and clear skies, which have intensified daytime heating. “The current weather pattern is causing a significant rise in temperatures across the northern plains. Residents should take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours,” an IMD spokesperson stated.

The soaring temperatures have led to increased power and water demand across the city. Health experts have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and wear light cotton clothing to minimize heat-related illnesses.

The IMD has further predicted that temperatures may remain above normal in the coming days, with no immediate respite expected. However, a western disturbance approaching later in the week could bring light showers, offering temporary relief.

With the rising heat, authorities have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities, particularly for the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

 

Must Read: Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’ Changed

Filed under

40 Degree In Delhi

Trump considers cutting C

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?
OpenAI's GPT-4o brings na

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?
newsx

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence
NATO moved to clarify rem

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?
newsx

Temperature Rises To 40 Degree Celcius In Delhi Yesterday: IMD
newsx

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?

Trump Likely To Slash China Tariffs To Seal TikTok Deal—Will Beijing Play Ball?

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?

How To Generate Images With OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o AI Model?

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

Kunal Kamra Also Mocked On PM Modi On His Controversial Show, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

What Led To The Deaths Of Four US Soldiers In Lithuania?

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

Entertainment

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And Tickets Cost

Lady Gaga Surprises Fans With The Mayhem Ball Tour Announcement: Check Dates, Venue, Time And

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?