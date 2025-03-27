The national capital witnessed a sharp rise in temperature yesterday (Wednesday), with the mercury soaring to 40.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital witnessed a sharp rise in temperature yesterday (Wednesday), with the mercury soaring to 40.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sudden spike has raised concerns over early summer heatwave conditions, prompting health and safety advisories.

As per IMD, maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 40.5°C yesterday (26/03/25) pic.twitter.com/R4T7URZAN2
— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2025

IMD officials attributed the temperature surge to dry northwesterly winds and clear skies, which have intensified daytime heating. “The current weather pattern is causing a significant rise in temperatures across the northern plains. Residents should take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours,” an IMD spokesperson stated.

The soaring temperatures have led to increased power and water demand across the city. Health experts have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and wear light cotton clothing to minimize heat-related illnesses.

The IMD has further predicted that temperatures may remain above normal in the coming days, with no immediate respite expected. However, a western disturbance approaching later in the week could bring light showers, offering temporary relief.

With the rising heat, authorities have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities, particularly for the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

