‘Temple In Aligarh Muslim University Can Help Encourage Brotherhood’: BJP leader Ruby Khan

A new political controversy has erupted over the suggestion to build a temple on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), with BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan leading the charge.

A new political controversy has erupted over the suggestion to build a temple on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), with BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan leading the charge. Khan recently sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the construction of a Hindu temple at the university, arguing that if mosques can be present on the campus, a temple should have the same privilege.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Urges To Build Tempel In AMU

In her letter, Ruby Asif Khan emphasized the importance of religious harmony and societal unity. She said, “The idea has been on my mind for a while. My request is rooted in my belief that both Hindu and Muslim students should feel equally represented and respected on campus. If mosques are allowed in the university, why should a temple be denied?” Khan added that if the temple is built, she would be among the first to visit it.

Khan’s proposal has stirred the political pot, as AMU has long been a site of academic excellence with a rich history, but also a center of controversy when it comes to matters of religious identity and politics. Khan contended that the presence of a temple would foster better relations between Hindu and Muslim students, allowing them to practice their respective religions in peace.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Holi Celebration In AMU

She highlighted several recurring issues at the university, noting that celebrations like Holi often spark fear and tension among the Muslim student body. “Every year when Holi approaches, our Muslim brothers feel anxious about the possibility of color being thrown on them. This creates unnecessary controversy and even leads to a lack of permission for the celebration,” she explained. Khan believes that a temple on the premises would not only serve as a space for worship but also provide students with a common point of focus, beyond their academic work.

Furthering her argument, Ruby Asif Khan suggested that the establishment of a temple would decrease the number of disputes surrounding religious festivals, such as Holi, and promote peace on campus. She asserted, “When the temple is built, it will give students a place to worship, just as the mosque does for Muslim students. With people focused on worship, studies, and prayer, tensions will naturally ease.”

To bolster her proposal, Khan also mentioned that the President of the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust has expressed support for the initiative and is willing to contribute to the project.

This call for religious inclusion, however, comes with its share of criticism. Critics argue that the secular nature of educational institutions like AMU should not be compromised by religious construction on the campus. Others feel that the university should remain a neutral space, where students of all faiths can coexist without religious symbols dominating the environment.

As the debate continues to simmer, the question remains: will Ruby Asif Khan’s proposal pave the way for a more inclusive AMU, or will it deepen the religious divides that already exist in certain spaces of Indian society? Only time will tell how this proposal unfolds and whether it will gain traction among those in power.

Also Read: TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row