Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Temple In Aligarh Muslim University Can Help Encourage Brotherhood’: BJP leader Ruby Khan

‘Temple In Aligarh Muslim University Can Help Encourage Brotherhood’: BJP leader Ruby Khan

A new political controversy has erupted over the suggestion to build a temple on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), with BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan leading the charge.

‘Temple In Aligarh Muslim University Can Help Encourage Brotherhood’: BJP leader Ruby Khan


A new political controversy has erupted over the suggestion to build a temple on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), with BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan leading the charge. Khan recently sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the construction of a Hindu temple at the university, arguing that if mosques can be present on the campus, a temple should have the same privilege.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Urges To Build Tempel In AMU

In her letter, Ruby Asif Khan emphasized the importance of religious harmony and societal unity. She said, “The idea has been on my mind for a while. My request is rooted in my belief that both Hindu and Muslim students should feel equally represented and respected on campus. If mosques are allowed in the university, why should a temple be denied?” Khan added that if the temple is built, she would be among the first to visit it.

Khan’s proposal has stirred the political pot, as AMU has long been a site of academic excellence with a rich history, but also a center of controversy when it comes to matters of religious identity and politics. Khan contended that the presence of a temple would foster better relations between Hindu and Muslim students, allowing them to practice their respective religions in peace.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Holi Celebration In AMU

She highlighted several recurring issues at the university, noting that celebrations like Holi often spark fear and tension among the Muslim student body. “Every year when Holi approaches, our Muslim brothers feel anxious about the possibility of color being thrown on them. This creates unnecessary controversy and even leads to a lack of permission for the celebration,” she explained. Khan believes that a temple on the premises would not only serve as a space for worship but also provide students with a common point of focus, beyond their academic work.

Furthering her argument, Ruby Asif Khan suggested that the establishment of a temple would decrease the number of disputes surrounding religious festivals, such as Holi, and promote peace on campus. She asserted, “When the temple is built, it will give students a place to worship, just as the mosque does for Muslim students. With people focused on worship, studies, and prayer, tensions will naturally ease.”

To bolster her proposal, Khan also mentioned that the President of the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust has expressed support for the initiative and is willing to contribute to the project.

This call for religious inclusion, however, comes with its share of criticism. Critics argue that the secular nature of educational institutions like AMU should not be compromised by religious construction on the campus. Others feel that the university should remain a neutral space, where students of all faiths can coexist without religious symbols dominating the environment.

As the debate continues to simmer, the question remains: will Ruby Asif Khan’s proposal pave the way for a more inclusive AMU, or will it deepen the religious divides that already exist in certain spaces of Indian society? Only time will tell how this proposal unfolds and whether it will gain traction among those in power.

Also Read: TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row

Filed under

Ruby Khan Temple In Aligarh Muslim University

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli PM Netanyahu Returns To Court For Testimony In Corruption Trial, Defends Telecommunications Reforms

Israeli PM Netanyahu Returns To Court For Testimony In Corruption Trial, Defends Telecommunications Reforms

What Are The Government Schemes For Widows Of Ex- Servicemen?

What Are The Government Schemes For Widows Of Ex- Servicemen?

Chelsea Handler Takes A Jibe At Elon Musk, ‘Not Have Sex With Musk, I Can’t’

Chelsea Handler Takes A Jibe At Elon Musk, ‘Not Have Sex With Musk, I Can’t’

NMDC Operations Hit By Work-To-Rule Protest, Shares Take a plunge

NMDC Operations Hit By Work-To-Rule Protest, Shares Take a plunge

‘You Made Fun Of Ramzan, Now Complete The Missed Fasting’: Maulana Shahabuddin Again Speaks On Mohammad Shami

‘You Made Fun Of Ramzan, Now Complete The Missed Fasting’: Maulana Shahabuddin Again Speaks On...

Entertainment

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women