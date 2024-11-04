Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Temple Priests Perform Puja In Delhi For Donald Trump, Watch Viral Video

Led by spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinanda Saraswati, the gathering saw devotees conducting a “hawan,” a traditional Hindu ritual, to bless Trump’s chances in the election.

Temple Priests Perform Puja In Delhi For Donald Trump, Watch Viral Video

With the U.S. Presidential Election just a day away, anticipation is at an all-time high both in the United States and internationally, including in India, where citizens have gathered in support of their preferred candidates. The campaign season, marked by months of rallies and debates, is now down to the wire as Americans prepare to cast their votes on November 5. This year, the election pits former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate against Vice President Kamala Harris, running on the Democratic ticket.

In a unique display of international interest, a prayer ceremony was held in Delhi on Sunday evening in support of Trump. Led by spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinanda Saraswati, the gathering saw devotees conducting a “hawan,” a traditional Hindu ritual, to bless Trump’s chances in the election.

Watch Video:

The U.S. election process mandates that voting occurs on the first Tuesday in November, which falls on November 5 this year. However, millions have already participated in early voting. Given the intense focus on swing states, candidates are pouring last-minute resources into key battleground regions, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, which often determine the election’s outcome.

Polling data suggests a tight race, with recent surveys by The New York Times and Siena College indicating a near deadlock. Harris has seen a surge in support in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump has narrowed her lead in Pennsylvania. The latest poll projections show Harris slightly ahead in Nevada, with 49% support compared to Trump’s 46%, and a similarly narrow margin in North Carolina.

As the final ballots are cast, the world watches closely to see who will lead the United States through the next four years, with international implications resting on the decision. With predictions indicating one of the closest elections in recent history, all eyes are on the results expected to unfold in the coming days.

Also Read: Canadian MP Condemns Attack On Hindu-Canadian Devotees By Khalistani Extremists in Brampton Temple

Filed under

delhi preist praying for donald trump donald trump US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Maharashtra Police Chief Transferred Amid Election Complaints

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox