Temple Priests Perform Puja In Delhi For Donald Trump, Watch Viral Video

With the U.S. Presidential Election just a day away, anticipation is at an all-time high both in the United States and internationally, including in India, where citizens have gathered in support of their preferred candidates. The campaign season, marked by months of rallies and debates, is now down to the wire as Americans prepare to cast their votes on November 5. This year, the election pits former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate against Vice President Kamala Harris, running on the Democratic ticket.

In a unique display of international interest, a prayer ceremony was held in Delhi on Sunday evening in support of Trump. Led by spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinanda Saraswati, the gathering saw devotees conducting a “hawan,” a traditional Hindu ritual, to bless Trump’s chances in the election.

#WATCH | Delhi: Spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati performs hawan and rituals for the victory of Former US President Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections.

The U.S. election process mandates that voting occurs on the first Tuesday in November, which falls on November 5 this year. However, millions have already participated in early voting. Given the intense focus on swing states, candidates are pouring last-minute resources into key battleground regions, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, which often determine the election’s outcome.

Polling data suggests a tight race, with recent surveys by The New York Times and Siena College indicating a near deadlock. Harris has seen a surge in support in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump has narrowed her lead in Pennsylvania. The latest poll projections show Harris slightly ahead in Nevada, with 49% support compared to Trump’s 46%, and a similarly narrow margin in North Carolina.

As the final ballots are cast, the world watches closely to see who will lead the United States through the next four years, with international implications resting on the decision. With predictions indicating one of the closest elections in recent history, all eyes are on the results expected to unfold in the coming days.

