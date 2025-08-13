LIVE TV
Home > India > Ten Killed, 22 Injured In Rajasthan Road Accident Near Dausa

Ten people, including seven children, died and 22 others were injured when a pickup truck collided with a trailer truck on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in Rajasthan. The victims were returning from Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples when the accident occurred near Bapi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 08:23:40 IST

Ten people, including seven children, died and 22 others suffered injuries early Wednesday morning in a road accident on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in Rajasthan. The accident took place when a pickup truck carrying devotees collided with a trailer truck near Bapi.

The victims were returning after visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples. Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar confirmed the deaths and said nine of the injured had been referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment, while three were receiving care at the local district hospital. Authorities immediately rushed rescue teams and ambulances to the accident site.

Officials Provide Accident Details

Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar said that initial reports indicated a collision between a passenger pickup vehicle and a trailer truck caused the fatalities. He confirmed that the accident occurred near Bapi and claimed the lives of 10 people on the spot. Rescue personnel quickly transported the injured to hospitals.

Among them, nine patients were shifted to Jaipur for specialised treatment, while three remained admitted locally. The Collector stated that officials are assisting the families of the victims and that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

Police Confirm Pilgrims Were Returning from Temple Visit

Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana confirmed that the passengers in the pickup truck were devotees returning from the Khatu Shyam temple. He said the police control room received information about the collision and immediately dispatched teams to the location.

SP Rana added that 10 people died in the accident, and several of the injured were in critical condition. Authorities referred around seven to eight patients to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for urgent medical attention. The police are coordinating with the district administration to provide necessary support to the injured and their families.

Tags: 10 KilledRajasthan Road Accident

