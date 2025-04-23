Tense Talks, Tough Stance: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh Chairs High-Powered Security Huddle After Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam attack has thrown India’s security command into overdrive. With a mix of ground-level grit and top-table decision-making, the country is signalling one thing loud and clear: this isn’t business as usual. It’s business as war, and Bharat isn’t blinking

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit the ground running — or rather, the conference room — as he chaired an emergency security meeting following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that shook the Valley. With National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and top brass in tow, Singh reviewed the evolving threat matrix in Jammu and Kashmir and mapped out India’s next moves. The agenda? Firm up the armour, tighten the grid, and ensure that terror doesn’t get a second act.

Cabinet Committee On Security: Next Episode Coming Soon

Sources say the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to meet later today. On the table: enhanced counterterrorism strategies, cross-agency coordination, and border intelligence upgrades. Translation? Less talk, more teeth. The CCS meet promises to bring the full weight of India’s national security apparatus into focus.

NIA Moves In: No Stone Left Unturned

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wasted no time. A 15-member team — complete with IGs, SPs, ASPs, inspectors, and boots on the ground — touched down in Pahalgam. Their mission: dissect the attack frame by frame, from wireless chatter to getaway routes. The agency is working closely with J&K Police, adding surveillance muscle and combing through communication frequencies like a high-stakes detective novel.

World Watches, India Gears Up

The international community hasn’t missed a beat. From Washington to The Hague, the message has been unanimous: solidarity with India and zero tolerance for terror. But back home, the government is keeping its focus razor-sharp. As one official quipped, “The Valley may be foggy, but our strategy isn’t.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Guns, Grit, And Gameplans

The Pahalgam attack has thrown India’s security command into overdrive. With a mix of ground-level grit and top-table decision-making, the country is signalling one thing loud and clear: this isn’t business as usual. It’s business as war — and Bharat isn’t blinking.

Also Read: Pahalgam Attack: NIA Team Hits Ground With 360° Probe Plan