Monday, May 12, 2025
Tension Eases Along India-Pakistan Border; Life Returns To Normal In Jaisalmer, Barmer

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Choudhary confirmed that the overall situation in the district remains mostly normal. However, authorities have discovered ammunition and suspicious items in some areas.

Two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities, life has started returning to normal in the border villages. These villages, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, endured the brunt of unprovoked firing from across the border. Morning visuals from Barmer market showed open shops and people resuming their daily routines, indicating a sense of relief following recent tensions along the India-Pakistan border. In Jaisalmer, a local resident confirmed the resumption of normalcy. “Everything is normal. The market is open, there are no issues during the day. Shops close around 7:30 pm. Our livelihood is not affected,” he said.

Missile Lands In Jaisalmer Field

The recent escalation peaked early Saturday morning when a missile from Pakistan landed in an agricultural field in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. Security forces defused the missile successfully, ensuring no casualties or damage to property. Locals discovered the unexploded missile and immediately alerted the authorities. The missile reportedly fell around 4:30 AM in a field belonging to Puran Singh Bhati, the former chairman of the Land Development Bank in Jaisalmer.

Bhati said, “The farm where the missile fell yesterday belongs to me. It happened at 4.30 am yesterday. As soon as I stepped out of home, three explosions occurred…I sent someone here to check, and so the missile was found. We informed the administration and there was no loss to life. We were not scared…We take pride in our Indian armed forces. We are proud of PM Modi that he will do something about them…”

Security Forces On Alert

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Choudhary confirmed that the overall situation in the district remains mostly normal. However, authorities have discovered ammunition and suspicious items in some areas. “The situation is more or less normal, but we are finding some ammunition and suspected objects at places; I appeal to the people not to get closer to them, inform the police, not to upload pictures of any suspicious object on social media, and follow the police directions,” said Choudhary.

Police have arrested four suspects so far, and investigations are ongoing. Choudhary added, “Anyone who is making calls across the border is on the radar. We have caught 12 such people.”

India stated that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between the DGMOs and is currently responding to border intrusions.

(With Inouts From ANI)

Also Read: 'Gaddar, Bloody Sold Out': Why Is Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Being Trolled Online? Locks His X Profile 

