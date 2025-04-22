Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members

The protestors rejected the Cabinet's move, which followed an emergency meeting convened at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's residence earlier in the evening.

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members


Tension escalated in Nagaland’s state capital as over a thousand members of the Combined Technical Association of Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland Net Qualified Forum (NNQF) continued their protest outside the Directorate of Higher Education. The protestors refused to vacate the site, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Nagaland Cabinet’s decision to form a review committee regarding the controversial absorption of 147 contractual Assistant Professors and Librarians.

Further, a two day deadline has been given to the government to completely revoke the government order, following which the student bodies will continue the stir, as per sources.

The protestors rejected the Cabinet’s move, which followed an emergency meeting convened at Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s residence earlier in the evening. During the meeting, it was decided that a high-powered committee would be formed, comprising four to five senior bureaucrats, to thoroughly review the absorption issue. The committee has been given a timeline of seven to eight weeks to submit its findings.

The Naga Students Federation (NSF), the apex student body, has raised concerns over the recruitment issue. An NSF member stated, “Today, they are violating their own memorandum; we all should know this. NSF is putting a check on all the departments, and this policy was implemented without any consultation. To clear the air, the NSF continues to oppose not just Class 1 gazette but even up to the extent of pay level 3 and above.”

Meanwhile, Government spokesperson and Minister KG Kenye reassured the public that the absorption process would remain in abeyance until the committee submits its report. He appealed to all parties involved to remain calm and to refrain from resorting to violence, urging that “good sense prevail” in these tense times. Kenye emphasised that the government is treating the issue with the utmost seriousness and is committed to resolving it fairly. “We discussed in detail and learned from the concerned department and how we have arrived at this situation. We understand the anguish and grievances of both parties because there are many issues we have taken into account. In the meantime, we have decided that a committee be constituted immediately, which will be a neutral body. They will take a call after listening to the findings and they will take into consideration the interests of the student as well as the teaching community.” On the issue of a timeframe for the particular community, he further stated that the committee will take seven to eight weeks.

However, CTAN President Meshenlo Kath, addressing the protestors’ concerns, dismissed the government’s decision to delay the matter through the formation of a committee. He emphasised that the protestors would not accept any further delays and reiterated their demand for the immediate revocation of the notification that regularised the 147 contract-based faculty members, citing the lack of adherence to proper recruitment norms.

The Cabinet’s decision to form a committee comes amid growing unrest over the issue. The findings of the committee are expected to shed light on the controversial absorption and pave the way for a resolution. However, the protestors remain steadfast in their demand for swift action.

The situation continues to unfold, with both the government and protestors bracing for a resolution in the coming weeks.

Tension Rises In Nagaland

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members
