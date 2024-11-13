Tension Simmers In Jiribam After Fresh Violence, Search For 6 Missing Civilians On

Manipur’s security situation remains fragile, and the region’s future stability may depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigations and the resolution of long-standing ethnic and political disputes.

Violence erupted in Jiribam district, Manipur, following a deadly gunfight between militants and security forces that left at least 10 suspected militants dead and six civilians—three women and three children—missing. In response to the attack, Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups have called for widespread protests, with multiple organizations staging bandhs (strikes) across the region.

The Jiribam Gunfight: Key Events and Casualties

On Monday afternoon, militants attacked a Borobekra police station and a CRPF camp in Jiribam. Armed with sophisticated weapons like RPGs, AK-47s, and INSAS rifles, the attackers clashed with security forces in a fierce gunfight that lasted about 45 minutes. The violence resulted in the deaths of 10 militants and two civilians—both elderly members of the Meitei community, identified as Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho.

In addition to the deaths, six civilians, including three women and three children, were abducted by the militants during the attack. The missing individuals were later identified as:

Yumrembam Rani Devi (60)

Telem Thoibi Devi (31) and her daughter Telem Thajamanbi Devi (8)

Laishram Heithoibi Devi (25) and her two children Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh (2.5 years old) and Laishram Lamnganba Singh (10 months old).

Authorities are currently conducting rescue operations, though no confirmed sightings of the missing civilians have emerged. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders (Section 144 of the CrPC) remain in effect, and security forces have stepped up patrols across vulnerable areas.

Widespread Protests: Bandhs and Shutdowns in Meitei and Kuki-Zo Areas

The gunfight and the abductions have sparked protests across Manipur. In Imphal Valley, 13 organizations launched a 24-hour total shutdown starting Tuesday evening, demanding the immediate release of the abducted civilians. This bandh (strike) has led to the closure of markets, schools, and government offices, and widespread transportation disruptions.

In Kuki-dominated hill areas, Kuki-Zo groups observed a 13-hour shutdown in solidarity with the slain militants. These groups, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, have also called for a thorough investigation into the attack, alleging that the 10 militants killed in the gunfight were “village volunteers” rather than armed insurgents.

Kuki organizations are demanding a court-monitored inquiry into what they have termed a “fake encounter”. The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) issued a directive barring CRPF personnel from leaving their camps, warning of severe consequences if the directive is violated. Additionally, the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) and Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) have called for a CBI investigation into the incident and the deployment of neutral peacekeeping forces.

Security Situation in Jiribam

While the situation in Jiribam remains tense, there has been no major violence reported in the Kuki areas during the shutdowns. The local police and CRPF forces continue to search for the missing civilians, and authorities are trying to maintain order in the region. The gunfight and subsequent developments have further strained relations between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, who have long-standing grievances over issues of autonomy, land, and resources.

Investigation and Claims of a Fake Encounter

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), IK Muivah, briefed the media about the Jiribam gunfight, stating that the deceased militants were likely armed insurgents based on the weapons found at the scene. He dismissed claims that the dead were “village volunteers”, emphasizing that their military-style clothing and weaponry suggested they were involved in violent activities aimed at destabilizing the region.

Muivah also addressed the ongoing rescue operation, confirming that authorities are working around the clock to locate the missing civilians. While photos circulating on social media purportedly show the kidnapped civilians in captivity, these have not been verified, and the police have urged caution regarding the authenticity of such images.

A Divided Response and Rising Tensions

The events in Jiribam have fueled further divisions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, with both sides accusing each other of violence and injustice. While the Meitei organizations demand the safe return of the six kidnapped civilians, the Kuki-Zo groups have voiced anger over what they perceive as a “fake encounter” and military aggression.

The violence and protests are likely to continue, with both sides calling for justice and a deeper investigation into the Jiribam incident. Manipur’s security situation remains fragile, and the region’s future stability may depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigations and the resolution of long-standing ethnic and political disputes.

