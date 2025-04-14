Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry

Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry

Meanwhile, thousands of women from hill communities in Manipur staged widespread sit-in protests on Saturday across key buffer zones—including New Zalenphai, Gothol, Khousabung, Kangvai, and Torbung—effectively blocking Meitei pilgrims from accessing the sacred Thangjing hill range ahead of an annual religious pilgrimage.

Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry

Thousands of women from hill communities in Manipur staged widespread sit-in protests on Saturday across key buffer zones, including New Zalenphai, Gothol, Khousabung, Kangvai, and Torbung, effectively blocking Meitei pilgrims from accessing the sacred Thangjing hill range ahead of an annual religious pilgrimage.


Tensions have risen in Manipur over the issue of pilgrimage by the Meitei community towards hill ramges. The flashpoint emerged as several Meitei youths sought blessings at the Ibudhou Thangjing temple (Laisang) before embarking on their pilgrimage scheduled for April 14 towards the hill ranges in Manipur.

Meanwhile, thousands of women from hill communities in Manipur staged widespread sit-in protests on Saturday across key buffer zones—including New Zalenphai, Gothol, Khousabung, Kangvai, and Torbung—effectively blocking Meitei pilgrims from accessing the sacred Thangjing hill range ahead of an annual religious pilgrimage.

Manipur has seen violence ever since the clashes broke out on May 3, 2023 with a buffer zone separating both the Meitei (currently dominated in valley) and the Kuki community (currently dominated in the hills). The face-off comes amid a time when Meiteis have called for a visit to Thangjing for their annual pilgrimage.

As per the Meities, “Koubru Kashi”, meaning “Let us ascend Mount Koubru”, is an assertion of the Meitei community’s cultural and religious legacy. It is seen as a demand to reclaim their right to access the sacred sites that define our identity, spirituality, and survival.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

They claim that Mount Koubru is where the indigenous Yelhoumee people first settled thousands of years ago before moving to the Central Valley of Manipur.

Since time immemorial, Meeteis have undertaken annual pilgrimages to pray to Lainingthou Salailen Sidaba, the Creator, and Leimaren Sidabi, the Supreme Goddess. Along with Thangjing, Wangpurel, and Marjing, these deities form the spiritual bedrock of the Sanamahi religion, as Meiteis claim.

Speaking on the matter, a spokesperson of Meitei Heritage Society told NewsX, “The Indian State must decide if the rule of law should prevail and whether the constitutional rights of its citizens should be safeguarded. Or whether the Chin Kuki Militants and their frontal groups will have their way. Threatening Meiteis to skip the pilgrimage to Thangjing hills is unconstitutional and is a blatant violation of freedom of free movement and right to religious practices.”

On the other hand, Kuki-Zo community from New Zalenphai, the epicenter of the demonstration, showed roads flanked by protesting women holding placards and shouting slogans. The protesters demanded that no “unauthorized entry” be allowed into what they claim are buffer zones and ancestral territories of the hill tribes. Similar protests erupted in Gothol and Khousabung, with women sitting in peaceful defiance and calling for the state to respect their political rights and territorial concerns.

Earlier, speaking on the matter of the overall issue of the pilgrimage to the hills, a senior member of the KSO stated that without proper negotiation of the ongoing situation, it will be a risky situation to go to these areas. “We respect their cultural practice, but if they visit during this time, it will create a hostile situation again. The Security personnel themselves, who know the ground reality, will not allow them to enter. When we had a meeting in New Delhi recently, one of Valley Valley-based CSOs themselves opposed it, so if there is a lack of clarity, we should not try to create a hostile situation,” added the leader.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Techie Tries To Die By Suicide Near Raj Bhavan, Alleges Harassment By Wife

Filed under

Kuki Women Manipur Tensions Meitei

Fugitive diamond tycoon M

What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB...
Thousands of women from h

Tensions Rise In Manipur Over Meitei’s Thangjing Pilgrimage As Kuki Women Block Entry
newsx

Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand
Affordable Homes See Shar

Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK...
Gujarat Waters Rocked By

Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation
newsx

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Waqf Act Opposition, Accuses Party Of ‘Vote Bank Politics’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB Scam

What Is Mehul Choksi’s Net Worth? Fugitive Diamantaire Arrested In Belgium In ₹13,500 Crore PNB...

Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand

Two Powerful Earthquakes Shake Waters Near Fiji and New Zealand

Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK Report

Affordable Homes See Sharp 19% Decline In Inventory As Luxury Stock Surges 24%, Says ANAROCK...

Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation

Gujarat Waters Rocked By Rs 1,800 Crore Meth Bust In Daring Sea Operation

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Waqf Act Opposition, Accuses Party Of ‘Vote Bank Politics’

PM Modi Slams Congress Over Waqf Act Opposition, Accuses Party Of ‘Vote Bank Politics’

Entertainment

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Salman Khan Gets New Death Threat: ‘Car Bomb, House Attack’ Bomb Warning Sent Via WhatsApp

Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By SRK

Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By

What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

What Has Changed In ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?