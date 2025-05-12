Home
  'Terror and Talk Can't Go Hand in Hand': PM Modi Gives Ultimatum To Pakistan; Says No Other Talks with Pakistan Until Terror Ends

‘Terror and Talk Can’t Go Hand in Hand’: PM Modi Gives Ultimatum To Pakistan; Says No Other Talks with Pakistan Until Terror Ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made it absolutely clear that India will not resume dialogue or trade with Pakistan until terrorism stops. In one of his most direct statements yet, PM Modi outlined India’s firm policy that peaceful conversation cannot coexist with acts of terror.

‘Terror and Talk Can’t Go Hand in Hand’: PM Modi Gives Ultimatum To Pakistan; Says No Other Talks with Pakistan Until Terror Ends

PM Modi on Monday made it absolutely clear that India will not resume dialogue or trade with Pakistan until terrorism stops.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made it absolutely clear that India will not resume dialogue or trade with Pakistan until terrorism stops. In one of his most direct statements yet, PM Modi outlined India’s firm policy that peaceful conversation cannot coexist with acts of terror.

“Terror and talk can’t be done together,” he said.
“Terror and trade can’t be done together.”

These remarks come as tensions between the two countries remain high following India’s recent military actions in response to cross-border terror attacks.

“Blood and Water Can’t Flow Together”

Modi also referred to the long-standing issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its impact on bilateral ties, including water-sharing agreements.

“Blood and water can’t flow together,” he declared, sending a strong warning that India is rethinking all aspects of its relationship with Pakistan, even those bound by treaties like the Indus Waters Treaty.

His statement underlined the Indian government’s belief that national interest and security will always come before diplomacy, especially when terrorism is involved.

Dialogue Only on PoK and Terrorism, Says PM

When it comes to any future discussions with Pakistan, Modi drew a hard line: India will only talk about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“We will only discuss terrorism, PoK with Pakistan,” he said, ruling out any other diplomatic engagements for now.

This is consistent with India’s long-standing demand that Pakistan must take verifiable action against terror groups operating on its soil before any meaningful engagement can happen.

“Pakistan’s Support to Terror Will Destroy Itself”

PM Modi didn’t mince words about Pakistan’s role in supporting and sheltering terror groups. He said that the Pakistani government and its military are actively backing terrorism, and this will eventually backfire on them.

“Pakistani govt & forces are backing terrorism,” Modi stated.
“This support to terrorism will destroy Pakistan,” he added.

These comments reflect New Delhi’s growing frustration with Islamabad’s continued denial and inaction on terrorism, even as global pressure mounts.

India’s Strength Comes from Its People and Forces

Modi also used the occasion to emphasize the importance of India’s growing power—both military and diplomatic—in protecting its sovereignty and ensuring a safer future.

“India must be powerful to achieve its dreams,” he said, stressing that a strong nation is essential for long-term peace.

And while he emphasized peace as the ultimate goal, he made it clear that India would not hesitate to use its strength when necessary.

“We must use our power when required,” he said.

A Salute to India’s Brave Forces

In closing, PM Modi once again praised India’s armed forces, intelligence personnel, and border security staff for their dedication and bravery in keeping the nation safe.

“Once again, I salute India’s forces & personnel,” he said.

This public show of appreciation follows a string of recent military operations carried out by Indian forces in retaliation for terror strikes, underlining their role in upholding national security and protecting Indian lives.

India Wants Peace, But Not at the Cost of Security

While PM Modi’s tone was firm, he also expressed a desire for a better world—one free from the shadows of terrorism.

“We want humanity to move towards peace,” he said, but added that peace is not possible unless there is a global consensus on zero tolerance for terrorism.

India’s message to the world, and to Pakistan in particular, couldn’t be clearer: talks and terror cannot exist side by side. Until Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructure and stops exporting violence, India will not return to the table.

