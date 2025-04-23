Terror In Pahalgam, Turbulence In the Skies: Social Media Spots Suspected PAF Moves

TRF said the attack was a response to New Delhi issuing thousands of domicile certificates to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. The group called it a deliberate attempt to shift the region’s demographics.

A peaceful afternoon in Jammu & Kashmir’s picturesque Baisaran Valley turned into a nightmare on April 22, as gunfire shattered the silence and claimed 26 lives in a terror attack that’s shaken the region. The attack struck around 2:30 PM when heavily armed terrorists, disguised in combat fatigues, opened fire on tourists. Among the dead were two foreign nationals and two locals. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadowy outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, citing India’s domicile policy in the Union Territory as the trigger.

Domicile Demographic Drama: TRF Points Fingers

TRF said the Pahalgam attack was a response to New Delhi issuing thousands of domicile certificates to non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. The group called it a deliberate attempt to shift the region’s demographics. “Direct action,” they called it. Deadly, many others are calling it.

Meanwhile, On X: Flight Watchers Sound The Alarm

As chaos unfolded on the ground, sleuths on social media took to the skies—virtually. X (formerly Twitter) lit up with screenshots from Flightradar24, allegedly showing Pakistan Air Force planes heading north from Karachi toward airbases closer to India.

The spotlight was on two aircraft in particular:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PAF198 , a rugged Lockheed C-130E Hercules—used for moving cargo or boots.

, a rugged Lockheed C-130E Hercules—used for moving cargo or boots. PAF101, a sleek Embraer Phenom 100 jet, often flown for VIPs or hush-hush missions.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦@DGPR_PAF is recalibrating and deploying Assets from Southern Air Command AOR to Northern Air Command.#Pahalgam attack was planned by ISI to trigger a limited conflict with India so that #PakArmy can gain a bit on its lost reputation among own people. pic.twitter.com/iWqw7MuZyf — Nepal Correspondence (@NepCorres) April 22, 2025

Both flights were shown heading toward Rawalpindi and Lahore—home to Nur Khan Airbase, a key PAF stronghold.

No Confirmations, Just Speculation (For Now)

Despite the flurry of flight tracking posts, there’s radio silence from both Islamabad and New Delhi. No official word yet on whether these aircraft movements mean anything more than routine logistics—or something more pointed.

Echoes of Balakot?

The online chatter harks back to 2019, when the Pulwama attack saw India hit back with airstrikes in Balakot. While this time the response has yet to unfold, the skies—and social media—are being watched closely.

For now, there are more questions than answers, and the radar—both digital and political—remains on high alert.

Also Read: ‘I Lost My Brother Forever’: Shushant Satpathi Mourns On Losing His Brother Prasant Stapathi In Pahalgam Attack