Monday, April 28, 2025
  Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed

Disturbing video from Pahalgam’s April 22 terror attack shows tourists trapped as Lashkar-e-Taiba militants kill 26 people, including one local, with locals risking lives to help.

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed


A chilling video showing helpless tourists in Pahalgam during the April 22 terror attack is going viral across social media, revealing the intense fear and chaos that unfolded in the picturesque Baisaran Valley. The attack, carried out by militants from an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, left 26 people dead, including only one local. The victims were predominantly tourists, with reports suggesting that the terrorists targeted Hindu individuals specifically after confirming their religion.

The video depicts men, women, and children huddling around a kiosk selling Kashmiri outfits. Gunfire can be heard echoing in the background as the attack unfolded. Eyewitnesses and survivors described the horrifying scene where several tourists were gunned down while others ran for their lives.

Survivors Describe Targeted Attack

Several survivors of the attack claim that the terrorists had deliberately targeted Hindus, shooting them after confirming their religion. As the terrorists moved from one group to another, they separated the Hindus from others before executing them. The brutality of the assault stunned the community and sparked outrage across the nation.

As news of the attack spread, multiple videos from the scene have surfaced online, capturing the sheer terror of tourists and the bravery of locals, who acted heroically to save lives at great personal risk. Many locals were seen offering shelter to the tourists, guiding them to safety while dodging bullets.

The Heroic Sacrifice of a Local Pony Handler

Among the dead was a local pony handler, who tried to protect the tourists by shielding them with his body. This brave man was fatally shot by the terrorists while attempting to protect a tourist from the gunfire. His sacrifice is a testament to the courage and selflessness of the locals in the face of unimaginable violence.

Government’s Response: Non-Military Measures and Border Actions

In the aftermath of the attack, the Indian government has responded with a series of non-military actions aimed at curbing the violence. The Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan has been indefinitely put on hold, while the Attari border has been shut down. Additionally, visas for all Pakistani nationals in India have been revoked. These measures have received strong backing from the opposition, signaling a unified stance against the attack.

Though military action has not been officially discussed, some sources suggest that the possibility of retaliatory military measures remains on the table. This issue, however, was not addressed during the all-party meeting held last week to discuss India’s response to the increasing terror attacks linked to Pakistan-based militants.

Nation Unites Against Terrorism

The attack in Pahalgam has sent shockwaves across the country, with many condemning the brutality of the attackers and praising the courage of the locals who risked their lives to save others. As the investigation into the attack continues, the Indian government faces pressure to take stronger measures to ensure the safety of tourists and locals alike in the region.

