Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Terror Threat’: Mumbai Police Says PM Modi’s Aircraft Allegedly Targeted by Terrorists Before Overseas Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official visit to France and the United States, was allegedly the target of a terrorist threat before his departure, Mumbai Police revealed on Wednesday. The incident has raised serious concerns about national security, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Terror Threat’: Mumbai Police Says PM Modi’s Aircraft Allegedly Targeted by Terrorists Before Overseas Visit

PM Modi, who is on a visit to France and the US, was allegedly the target of a terrorist threat before his departure, said Mumbai Police


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official visit to France and the United States, was allegedly the target of a terrorist threat before his departure, Mumbai Police revealed on Wednesday. The incident has raised serious concerns about national security, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emergency Call Warns of Attack

According to a report by ANI, Mumbai Police received a call on February 11 at the Police Control Room, alerting them that terrorists might attempt to attack the Prime Minister’s aircraft as he was leaving for his international tour. The call, which came just before his departure, triggered swift action from security agencies to assess the credibility of the threat.

Security Agencies Take Immediate Action

Given the serious nature of the warning, Mumbai Police promptly informed the relevant security agencies. An urgent investigation was launched to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister before he embarked on his foreign visit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police Control Room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation,” Mumbai Police confirmed in a statement.

Authorities Investigating the Threat

As security remains a top priority, intelligence and law enforcement agencies are actively probing the source of the threat. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any suspects have been identified, but they are treating the matter with the highest level of seriousness.

Prime Minister Modi’s overseas visit continues as planned, with enhanced security measures in place to ensure his safety. The incident highlights the constant vigilance required to safeguard high-profile leaders and national security interests.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Read More : Sonia Slams Govt Over Delay In Conducting Census, Says 14 Cr People Still Deprived Of NFSA Benefits

Filed under

PM Modi US visit

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Gold Prices Rise: Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Kolkata

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names On Feb 24

Padma Shri Award Mix-Up: Orissa HC To Hear Case Of Two People With Identical Names...

Entertainment

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals ‘It Was A Battle, Madness’

Will Smith Wanted To Walk Out Of This Blockbuster 3 Days Before Filming, Director Reveals

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic Controversy

Who Was Managing Kanye West’s Career? Rapper’s Talent Agent Quits Massive Paycheck Job Post Anti-Semitic

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox