‘Terror Threat’: Mumbai Police Says PM Modi’s Aircraft Allegedly Targeted by Terrorists Before Overseas Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official visit to France and the United States, was allegedly the target of a terrorist threat before his departure, Mumbai Police revealed on Wednesday. The incident has raised serious concerns about national security, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

Emergency Call Warns of Attack

According to a report by ANI, Mumbai Police received a call on February 11 at the Police Control Room, alerting them that terrorists might attempt to attack the Prime Minister’s aircraft as he was leaving for his international tour. The call, which came just before his departure, triggered swift action from security agencies to assess the credibility of the threat.

Security Agencies Take Immediate Action

Given the serious nature of the warning, Mumbai Police promptly informed the relevant security agencies. An urgent investigation was launched to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister before he embarked on his foreign visit.

“On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police Control Room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi’s aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation,” Mumbai Police confirmed in a statement.

Authorities Investigating the Threat

As security remains a top priority, intelligence and law enforcement agencies are actively probing the source of the threat. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any suspects have been identified, but they are treating the matter with the highest level of seriousness.

Prime Minister Modi’s overseas visit continues as planned, with enhanced security measures in place to ensure his safety. The incident highlights the constant vigilance required to safeguard high-profile leaders and national security interests.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.