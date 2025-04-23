‘Terrorism is Always Against Humanity’: Col (Retd) Shailendra On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Speaking on NewsX about the devastating attack, defence expert Colonel (Retd) Shailendra described the massacre as a horrifying reminder of the inhumane nature of terrorism. "Namaskar. We must understand one thing very clearly that when it comes down to terrorism, it is always against humanity," he said.

In what is being described as one of the most disturbing terror incidents in recent times, the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent people, including international tourists. As the nation reels from the shock and grief, defence experts are now weighing in on the severity and implications of the assault.

“Terrorism is Always Against Humanity”: Col (Retd) Shailendra

Speaking on NewsX about the devastating attack, defence expert Colonel (Retd) Shailendra described the massacre as a horrifying reminder of the inhumane nature of terrorism. “Namaskar. We must understand one thing very clearly that when it comes down to terrorism, it is always against humanity,” he said.

Colonel Shailendra pointed out the especially gruesome nature of this attack, emphasizing that the terrorists deliberately identified Hindu victims before killing them. “The way this is one of the worst ways where the Hindus were identified, asked, and then killed… is very clearly bringing out only one and one connection, and that is Pakistan connection.”

Pakistan Connection Highlighted by Defence Expert

In his remarks, Col Shailendra was clear in his analysis that the origin of the terrorists was not local. Citing linguistic and behavioral clues, he asserted that the attackers were of Pakistani origin. “What is the language these terrorists were using? Punjabi and Pushto. It cannot be a J&K chap who can learn Punjabi or have an accent of Punjabi just like that,” he explained.

While carefully avoiding direct blame, he said, “I’m not blaming Pakistan, I’m proving it that these people were Pakistanis. They couldn’t be anybody else.”

He also brought attention to provocative remarks by Pakistani military leadership. “What did Munir say? He’s the first army chief to have brought out Hindu and Muslim—that no Hindus are not good. This is his saying. What is Pakistan onto it?”

Tourism and Peace Must Prevail, Says Col Shailendra

Col Shailendra also appealed directly to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the vital role of tourism in the region’s economy and livelihood. “The only way you will earn your bread and butter is by the tourism. Don’t sacrifice this just like that. The terrorists will come and go. Tourism has to stay.”

Calling for local vigilance, he urged residents to identify and isolate any terrorist sympathizers in their villages. “If you are feeling bad about it, start identifying those sympathizers which are there in your villages, isolate them, bring them to justice.”

He reminded people that protecting their homeland wasn’t just a patriotic act for the nation, but a necessity for their own survival and well-being. “We must be patriotic not only for the country but for your home also because if the tourists are not there, who will run your home?”

“Don’t Seek Revenge, Deliver Justice,” Expert Urges Government

Col Shailendra also laid out a broader policy recommendation for the Indian government, insisting that justice, not revenge, should guide India’s response. “I would rather say don’t do badla. Badla is a foregone thing. Pakistan forgets badla very fast. Let us do justice.”

His version of justice? Targeting the roots of terrorism where they emerge. “We will kill them from where they come. Wherever they are, we will not be concerned about that. But we will kill this terrorism at that camp where it is emanating, at that route at which it is coming.”

He concluded with a strong call for political resolve: “That is the only political will I require as an army man. We have the wherewithal. We have the intelligence. We have the motivation. It is only a political decision now because that gentleman has said—Modi. So let us have the Modi answer coming back.”

And in a final message aimed squarely at Pakistan, Col Shailendra said, “If Pakistan understands violence, we will not do violence but we will eliminate violence from their land.”