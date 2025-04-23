Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Terrorism is Always Against Humanity’: Col (Retd) Shailendra On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Terrorism is Always Against Humanity’: Col (Retd) Shailendra On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Speaking on NewsX about the devastating attack, defence expert Colonel (Retd) Shailendra described the massacre as a horrifying reminder of the inhumane nature of terrorism. "Namaskar. We must understand one thing very clearly that when it comes down to terrorism, it is always against humanity," he said.

‘Terrorism is Always Against Humanity’: Col (Retd) Shailendra On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Speaking on NewsX, defence expert Col (Retd) Shailendra described the Pahalgam terror attack as an inhumane nature of terrorism.


In what is being described as one of the most disturbing terror incidents in recent times, the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a brutal terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent people, including international tourists. As the nation reels from the shock and grief, defence experts are now weighing in on the severity and implications of the assault.

“Terrorism is Always Against Humanity”: Col (Retd) Shailendra

Speaking on NewsX about the devastating attack, defence expert Colonel (Retd) Shailendra described the massacre as a horrifying reminder of the inhumane nature of terrorism. “Namaskar. We must understand one thing very clearly that when it comes down to terrorism, it is always against humanity,” he said.

Colonel Shailendra pointed out the especially gruesome nature of this attack, emphasizing that the terrorists deliberately identified Hindu victims before killing them. “The way this is one of the worst ways where the Hindus were identified, asked, and then killed… is very clearly bringing out only one and one connection, and that is Pakistan connection.”

Pakistan Connection Highlighted by Defence Expert

In his remarks, Col Shailendra was clear in his analysis that the origin of the terrorists was not local. Citing linguistic and behavioral clues, he asserted that the attackers were of Pakistani origin. “What is the language these terrorists were using? Punjabi and Pushto. It cannot be a J&K chap who can learn Punjabi or have an accent of Punjabi just like that,” he explained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While carefully avoiding direct blame, he said, “I’m not blaming Pakistan, I’m proving it that these people were Pakistanis. They couldn’t be anybody else.”

He also brought attention to provocative remarks by Pakistani military leadership. “What did Munir say? He’s the first army chief to have brought out Hindu and Muslim—that no Hindus are not good. This is his saying. What is Pakistan onto it?”

Tourism and Peace Must Prevail, Says Col Shailendra

Col Shailendra also appealed directly to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the vital role of tourism in the region’s economy and livelihood. “The only way you will earn your bread and butter is by the tourism. Don’t sacrifice this just like that. The terrorists will come and go. Tourism has to stay.”

Calling for local vigilance, he urged residents to identify and isolate any terrorist sympathizers in their villages. “If you are feeling bad about it, start identifying those sympathizers which are there in your villages, isolate them, bring them to justice.”

He reminded people that protecting their homeland wasn’t just a patriotic act for the nation, but a necessity for their own survival and well-being. “We must be patriotic not only for the country but for your home also because if the tourists are not there, who will run your home?”

“Don’t Seek Revenge, Deliver Justice,” Expert Urges Government

Col Shailendra also laid out a broader policy recommendation for the Indian government, insisting that justice, not revenge, should guide India’s response. “I would rather say don’t do badla. Badla is a foregone thing. Pakistan forgets badla very fast. Let us do justice.”

His version of justice? Targeting the roots of terrorism where they emerge. “We will kill them from where they come. Wherever they are, we will not be concerned about that. But we will kill this terrorism at that camp where it is emanating, at that route at which it is coming.”

He concluded with a strong call for political resolve: “That is the only political will I require as an army man. We have the wherewithal. We have the intelligence. We have the motivation. It is only a political decision now because that gentleman has said—Modi. So let us have the Modi answer coming back.”

And in a final message aimed squarely at Pakistan, Col Shailendra said, “If Pakistan understands violence, we will not do violence but we will eliminate violence from their land.”

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Filed under

Col (Ret) Shailendra Pahalgam terrorist attack

newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack Caught On Camera: Video Shows Horror And Mayhem
Speaking on NewsX, defenc

‘Terrorism is Always Against Humanity’: Col (Retd) Shailendra On Pahalgam Terror Attack
Rajnath Singh vows strong

Rajnath Singh Vows Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack: ‘Attackers and Their Masters Will Be Targeted’
newsx

Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran
newsx

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’
Saifullah Kasuri: LeT com

Who Is Saifullah Kasuri? The Mastermind Of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Terror Attack Caught On Camera: Video Shows Horror And Mayhem

Pahalgam Terror Attack Caught On Camera: Video Shows Horror And Mayhem

Rajnath Singh Vows Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack: ‘Attackers and Their Masters Will Be Targeted’

Rajnath Singh Vows Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack: ‘Attackers and Their Masters Will Be Targeted’

Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

Pahalgam Attack Probe Reveals Chilling Details: Terrorists Recorded Assault To Target Baisaran

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Saifullah Kasuri? The Mastermind Of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Who Is Saifullah Kasuri? The Mastermind Of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After