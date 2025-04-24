‘Terrorism Will Not Go Unpunished’, Here Are The Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Bihar, vowed stern action after the Pahalgam terror attack, declaring: “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. Terrorism will not go unpunished.”

In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a strong and emotional message from Madhubani, Bihar, vowing uncompromising action against the perpetrators. Addressing a massive public gathering, PM Modi sent a clear warning to terrorists and their backers, India will track them down and deliver justice, no matter where they are.

Switching to English during his address, PM Modi also sent a powerful message to the global community, asserting that India’s fight against terrorism is resolute and unshakable.

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Speech on Pahalgam Terror Attack:

Global Warning from Bihar:

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world-India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth.”

India’s Spirit Cannot Be Broken:

“India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justice Will Prevail:

“Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served. The entire nation stands firm in this resolve.”

Gratitude for Global Support:

“Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and the leaders who have stood with us in these times.”

A Moment of Silence for Victims:

“Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence… to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.”

Warning to Terror Conspirators:

“Whoever has carried out this attack, and the ones who devised it, will be made to pay beyond their imagination.”

Attack on India’s Soul:

“This attack has not just been on unarmed tourists; the enemies of the country have dared to attack the soul of India.”

Unity in Grief:

“From Kargil to Kanyakumari, our grief and anger are the same over the death of all those people.”

Diversity Among the Victims:

“Some of them spoke Bengali, some Kannada, some were Marathi, some Odiya, some Gujarati, and some were from Bihar.”

Final Blow to Terrorism:

“The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror.”

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 targeted a tourist convoy, resulting in the deaths of 26 civilians. The gruesome attack sparked nationwide outrage and mourning, with leaders across the political spectrum condemning the act.

