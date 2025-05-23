Home
‘Terrorism Will Sink Pakistan One Day’ Says Yogi Adityanath

Highlighting India's counter-terror operations, Adityanath said that the Indian Armed Forces did not attack Pakistan unprovoked, but responded decisively after the country supported attacks targeting innocent Indian citizens based on their religion.

'Terrorism Will Sink Pakistan One Day' Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a fierce attack on Pakistan, warning that terrorism will sink Pakistan one day.


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a fierce attack on Pakistan, warning that terrorism will sink Pakistan one day. Speaking in Ayodhya after offering prayers at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple and inaugurating the ‘Shri Hanumat Katha Mandapam’ at Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir.

Adityanath condemned Pakistan for sheltering terrorists and asserted that New India does not provoke but firmly retaliates when provoked.

“This is New India. Naya Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahi hai, lekin koi chhedta hai toh usko chhoddta bhi nahi hai. Lord Hanuman had also said the same. When he appeared before Ravan, Ravan asked him that why did he kill his son? He said that he did not kill him (Akshayakumara), but only retaliated and he (Akshayakumara) died because he did not have any strength,” the Chief Minister said, drawing parallels with modern security situations.

Highlighting India’s counter-terror operations, Adityanath said that the Indian Armed Forces did not attack Pakistan unprovoked, but responded decisively after the country supported attacks targeting innocent Indian citizens based on their religion.

“Indian Armed Forces didn’t attack Pakistan. It attacked our innocent people and shot them dead after asking about their religion…In retaliation, more than 124 terrorists were killed in the Indian military action. So, it is not India’s mistake. It is the mistake of those people of India who are sitting in Pakistan and harbouring terrorists and nurturing terrorism. I can confidently say that terrorism will sink Pakistan one day,” he added.

Lashing out at Pakistan, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, “Pakistan’s days are numbered…Pakistan has lived enough for 75 years. Now the time has come. It is facing punishment due to its own actions…”

During his visit to Ayodhya, Adityanath performed rituals at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple and later inaugurated the ‘Shri Hanumat Katha Mandapam’ at Hanuman Garhi, a prominent temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

(With ANI Inputs)

yogi adityanath Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya speech

