Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  • Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in J&K’s Rajouri: Security Forces on High Alert

Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in J&K’s Rajouri: Security Forces on High Alert

A terrorist attack targeted an Indian Army patrol vehicle in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. No casualties were reported, and a massive search operation is underway.

Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in J&K’s Rajouri: Security Forces on High Alert

Terror Attacks


Terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle on Wednesday in Sunderbani, a strategically sensitive area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The attack occurred around 1 PM near the Sunderbani-Malla Road, close to the Line of Control (LoC). Reports suggest that one or two rounds were fired at a 9 JAK Rifles patrol vehicle as it moved through the region. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The incident took place in an area known for infiltration, highlighting ongoing security concerns along the border.

Army Launches Search Operation, Region Sealed Off

Following the attack, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched an extensive search operation to track down the perpetrators. Additional reinforcements have been deployed, and the Army is on high alert to prevent further attacks. A Defence spokesperson confirmed the firing incident but mentioned that no additional details were available at the moment. Officials emphasized that this area has historically served as a traditional route for militant infiltration, raising concerns about possible cross-border movement of terrorists.

Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF in Punjab

In a separate incident, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot, Punjab early Wednesday morning. According to officials, BSF troops detected suspicious movement in the Tashpatan Border Outpost area. Despite multiple warnings, the intruder continued moving toward Indian territory, forcing security personnel to open fire. The intruder was neutralized, and efforts are underway to ascertain his identity. A spokesperson from BSF’s Jammu frontier stated that a strong protest would be lodged with Pakistan Rangers regarding the incident. The BSF remains vigilant along the international border, particularly in the 553-km stretch in Punjab, which has witnessed multiple infiltration attempts.

Heightened Security

With the rise in terror-related activities, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir and along the India-Pakistan border are on high alert.

