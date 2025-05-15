‘Terrorist State’: Baloch Writer Slams Pakistan; Calls for Baloch Embassy in India

In a fiery and emotionally charged interview with NewsX, prominent Baloch-American activist and writer Ahmar Mustikhan delivered a scathing critique of Pakistan’s creation, leadership, and continued occupation of Balochistan.

“This fake state of Pakistan was created by Winston Churchill, Lord Mountbatten and Lord Wavell. It is a fake, fake state. It’s a rogue terrorist state,” Mustikhan said during the interview.

Ahmar Mustikhan Blasts Jinnah and Pakistan’s Origins

Mustikhan’s statements were explosive, particularly when addressing the founding father of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He accused Jinnah of hypocrisy and criminality, even alleging immoral behavior. “This guy is saying that this country was founded on the basis of Kalma. Well, Mr. Jinnah could not recite Kalma. He could not say his namaz,” he stated.

“Mr. Jinnah had incest with his sister. It’s on record. And why is the Indian media not telling this truth about Jinnah? Pakistan will never say that, but you should at least tell that Jinnah was a criminal who had incested with his sister.”

Mustikhan also expressed deep frustration over the failure of Indian leaders at the time of Partition to help the Baloch cause, saying that historical decisions have allowed Pakistan to oppress ethnic minorities like the Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns.

“Time for India to Support Baloch Cause Openly,” He Says

In his message to the Indian public and government, Mustikhan made a direct appeal for support—moral, diplomatic, and even military. Drawing a parallel with the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, he referenced a past request made by a Baloch leader to India.

“Our leader… Dr. Allah Nazar Baloch, he came out and he had appealed to the Indian government that the 93,000 guns that these cowardly Pakistani soldiers had surrendered to the Indian forces in Dhaka—kindly give us those 93,000 guns with 10 additional bullets and we are going to engage them in Balochistan,” he said.

Mustikhan urged the Indian government to seize the current moment to take decisive action.

“Please, this is not the time to engage with Pakistan. This is the time to uproot this nonsense once and for all.”

Calls for Weapons, Embassy, and Global Backing

Echoing the calls made by other exiled Baloch leaders, Mustikhan reiterated the need for establishing a Baloch embassy in India—a symbolic move that could galvanize global awareness and solidarity.

He further demanded that India extend material support to the Baloch resistance to help liberate the region from what he called “Pakistani colonial rule.”

“We appeal to our brothers and sisters and the government of India… Just like the people of Balochistan are 100% with the people of India, we ask for your support.”

Baloch Solidarity Gains Momentum as Armed Resistance Intensifies

Referring to the ongoing armed struggle in Balochistan, Mustikhan described the insurgency as entering a new phase. He mentioned Operation Hereof, a movement led by groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

“We Baloch have decided. Our valiant forces… have unleashed the black storm. It is called Operation Hereof. The operation is not going to stop until Pakistan is totally defeated.”

His statement reflected a renewed sense of unity and determination among Baloch nationalists, both in exile and on the ground in Balochistan.

“Pakistan Is Exploiting Our Land, But We Will Break Free”

When asked about the economic stakes involved—particularly Pakistan’s exploitation of Balochistan’s vast mineral resources—Mustikhan acknowledged the challenge but dismissed the idea that the Baloch cause could be silenced.

“Pakistan says it has a lot to lose if they let go of Balochistan—billions and billions of dollars worth of resources. That is why they have held on to Balochistan. That is why they have exploited the good people of Balochistan and they will continue to do so.”

But he made it clear: “We will not let them. The time has come.”

As tensions grow between separatist Baloch leaders and the Pakistani military establishment, voices like Ahmar Mustikhan’s are becoming louder, more defiant—and increasingly appealing to India and the world for recognition and action.