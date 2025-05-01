‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered critical details about a foiled terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir during its ongoing investigation. According to agency sources, information obtained from interrogations with a captured Overground Worker (OGW) has revealed that Pakistani terrorists had reached Pahalgam on April 15, just two days before a planned terror strike.

Terrorists Were Present in Baisaran Valley Days Before the Attack

As per the NIA’s findings, the terrorists were present in the Baisaran Valley two days ahead of the planned attack. This location was one of several sites surveyed by the group in preparation for a strike.

Sources disclosed that in addition to Baisaran, the terrorists had conducted reconnaissance of three other popular tourist locations in the area: Aru Valley, the Amusement Park, and Betaab Valley. These spots were reportedly on their list of potential targets.

However, heightened security presence in these areas is believed to have deterred the attackers from carrying out their plan.

“The terrorists had reached Pahalgam on April 15,” sources confirmed, adding that this movement was part of their final stage of planning.

The investigation further revealed that around 20 OGWs have been identified so far, several of whom have already been taken into custody. These individuals are believed to have supported the terrorists with logistics, local knowledge, and in some cases, helped with the reconnaissance itself.

OGWs Aided Pakistani Terrorists in Planning

According to sources, four specific OGWs played a direct role in assisting Pakistani terrorists with their reconnaissance efforts. Their involvement was crucial in helping the terrorists gather information about the terrain and movement patterns in the valley.

The agency also discovered evidence of the use of satellite phones within the valley. Signals from at least two of these phones have already been traced by investigation teams, confirming suspicions about communication channels being used for cross-border coordination.

Ongoing Crackdown: 186 Still in Custody

The scale of the investigation is massive, with nearly 2,500 suspects under scrutiny. Out of these, 186 individuals are still in custody and are being interrogated as part of the broader crackdown on terror support networks in the region.

This latest revelation by the NIA marks a major step forward in uncovering the complex web of support that enabled these Pakistani-backed terrorists to plan an attack. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are working to dismantle any remaining sleeper cells or local support systems tied to the plot.

The presence of satellite phones and the use of local support networks point to a carefully coordinated effort by foreign terrorists to strike at highly populated and sensitive areas. Fortunately, due to the alertness of the security forces, a major tragedy was averted.