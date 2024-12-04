Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Terrorists Opened Fire On Army Jawan In Tral Area Of Jammu & Kashmir’s ​​Pulwama

Terrorists opened fire on an Army jawan in Tral, Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. The jawan, who was on leave, was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital. His condition is stable. Security forces have cordoned off the area as they investigate the attack.

Terrorists Opened Fire On Army Jawan In Tral Area Of Jammu & Kashmir’s ​​Pulwama

On Wednesday, terrorists opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The jawan, who was on leave and had returned home, was shot in the leg.

Army Jawan Shot in Tral, Pulwama

The attack took place when the jawan was visiting his home in the region. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. Fortunately, his condition is reported to be stable, according to sources quoted by ANI.

Following the attack, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated search operations to locate the attackers. The assailants, believed to be militants, are still at large, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

Tral, a region in Pulwama district, has witnessed several militant activities in the past, making it a focal point for security forces. This recent incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities Investigate the Incident

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army have launched a full investigation into the attack, with efforts focused on identifying the perpetrators. Security measures in the area have been heightened to prevent any further violence.

This attack on an army jawan underscores the continued instability in the region, highlighting the importance of heightened vigilance and security in the face of militant threats. As the investigation continues, local authorities are working to ensure the safety of residents and security personnel alike.

Filed under

Army jawan attack Militant attack Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama Tral area attack Terrorist attack in Pulwama Terrorists fire on army jawan

Advertisement

Also Read

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Assam Govt Bans Serving And Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

Assam Govt Bans Serving And Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What...

Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Muthoot Microfin Reduces Interest Rates On Two Types Of Loans

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Entertainment

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Is Out: Here Is How To See Yours

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

Spotify Wrapped Reveals Its First Global Top Author, Most Popular Audiobooks

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers For Offensive Lyrics On Women

‘Is There A Limit To The Hypocrisy?’ Singer Neha Bhasin lashes Out At Male Rappers

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox