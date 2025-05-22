Terrorists Trapped in Kishtwar as Gunbattle Breaks Out with Security Forces

At least three to four terrorists are believed to be trapped in a remote area of Kishtwar district after a gunfight broke out early Thursday morning between them and security forces.

According to officials, the encounter began during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces. The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists hiding in the region.

The exchange of fire started in the early hours and was still ongoing at the time of this report. “We had credible information about terrorist movement in the area, and a joint team was deployed to act on it. The encounter is underway, and we suspect multiple terrorists are trapped,” said a senior police officer involved in the operation.

This fresh clash comes just a week after security forces gunned down three militants in separate anti-terror operations in south Kashmir. Sources say the recent actions are part of a larger push to root out remaining terror elements from the Union Territory.

No Causalties So Far

So far, there are no reports of any casualties from the security forces’ side, and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to prevent any escape attempt by the militants. The identity and affiliation of the trapped terrorists are yet to be confirmed.

The search operation is taking place in difficult hilly terrain, which is known to be a former stronghold for terror groups. Authorities have cordoned off the area completely, and locals have been advised to stay indoors until the situation is under control.