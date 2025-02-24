‘Textiles, Tourism And Technology- Three Crucial Sectors’: PM Modi Highlights Key Factos For India’s Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit in Bhopal on Monday, highlighted three critical sectors that will drive India's future growth—textiles, tourism, and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit in Bhopal on Monday, highlighted three critical sectors that will drive India’s future growth—textiles, tourism, and technology. According to the Prime Minister, these industries have the potential to generate employment on a massive scale.

“Three sectors will play a crucial role in India’s development—textiles, tourism, and technology. These sectors will create crores of new jobs. If we look at textiles, India is the second-largest producer of cotton. India has a whole tradition related to textiles; it has skill as well as entrepreneurship,” PM Modi said.

Recognizing Madhya Pradesh as the “cotton capital” of India, he pointed out that nearly 25% of the country’s organic cotton supply comes from the state.

India ranks as the sixth-largest textile and apparel exporter globally. The Central government is actively working towards enhancing this sector, aiming to achieve USD 10 billion in technical textile exports under the National Technical Textiles Mission. Launched in 2020-21 and extended until 2025-26, this mission has a financial outlay of ₹1,480 crore and aims to position India as a global leader in technical textiles. These include materials and products used primarily for technical applications across high-end industries. Currently, India’s technical textile exports are estimated to be between USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion.

Water Security Is Essential for Industrial Growth

During his speech, PM Modi also emphasized the importance of water security for industrial development. He mentioned the government’s initiatives in water conservation and river interlinking projects, which play a key role in ensuring sustainable industrial and agricultural growth.

“For industrial development, water security is important. To achieve this, on one side, we are pushing water conservation, and on the other, we are promoting the river interlinking mission. Agriculture is one of the biggest beneficiaries in this process,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister specifically mentioned the recently launched ₹45,000 crore Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which is expected to improve agricultural productivity across 10 lakh hectares of farmland.

Tax Reforms to Boost Economic Growth and Consumption

PM Modi also highlighted the recent economic measures introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, particularly focusing on tax reforms aimed at boosting consumption and easing financial pressure on the middle class.

“Our budget has come this month. In this budget, we have energized the growth of India. Our middle class is also the biggest taxpayer. It also creates demand for service and manufacturing. In this budget, many steps have been taken to empower the middle class. We have made income up to ₹12 lakh tax-free and have restructured the tax slab. In the budget, emphasis has been laid on building local supply chains so that we can become completely self-dependent in manufacturing,” PM Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh as an Investment Destination

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investor Summit serves as a platform to showcase the state’s industrial potential and attract both domestic and foreign investments. With its strong agricultural base, growing textile industry, and improved infrastructure, the state is well-positioned to become a key driver of India’s economic growth.

The summit aims to encourage entrepreneurs and investors to explore the opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening the state’s position as a business-friendly destination.