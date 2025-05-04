Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Thackeray Family Was Enjoying Holiday In Europe’, Milind Deora Slams Uddhav Over Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Thackeray Family Was Enjoying Holiday In Europe’, Milind Deora Slams Uddhav Over Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack

The criticism escalated on May 1, Maharashtra Day, when Uddhav Thackeray reportedly failed to make any public statement or social media post marking the occasion.

‘Thackeray Family Was Enjoying Holiday In Europe’, Milind Deora Slams Uddhav Over Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, criticising him for vacationing in Europe while a deadly terror attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.


Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, criticising him for vacationing in Europe while a deadly terror attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

In a sharply worded social media post, Deora accused the Thackeray family of being indifferent to a national tragedy. “From sons of the soil to tourists of India how far the Thackerays have fallen. While bullets flew in Pahalgam, they were vacationing in Europe,” he wrote.

The attack in Baisaran Valley claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 17 others. According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray and his family were overseas when the incident occurred, drawing widespread criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Deora questioned the absence of Uddhav Thackeray from key political events following the attack. “When the terrorist attack took place, they were enjoying a holiday. No statement. No solidarity. No shame,” he said, further slamming Thackeray’s party for skipping the all-party meeting convened to discuss the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Failed to make any public statement

The criticism escalated on May 1, Maharashtra Day, when Uddhav Thackeray reportedly failed to make any public statement or social media post marking the occasion. “He didn’t even acknowledge the state’s foundation day or Labour Day,” Deora added.

The ruling BJP also weighed in on the controversy. Maharashtra BJP chief and Culture Minister Ashish Shelar accused Thackeray of abandoning the Marathi identity he claims to champion. Leaders from across party lines had gathered at Hutatma Chowk to pay homage to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, where Thackeray’s absence was conspicuous.

Deora praised Eknath Shinde, current Maharashtra CM and leader of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, for his on-ground response to the tragedy. “If anyone is truly carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, it is Eknath Shinde,” he said, calling Uddhav’s politics “entitled” and “part-time”.

He concluded by saying, “Luxury politics won’t work in Maharashtra. Modi ji ended it at the Centre, and it will soon be over in the state too.”

In response to the attack, the Maharashtra government, led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for the families of six victims from Maharashtra, along with government jobs for their kin. As backlash intensifies, Uddhav Thackeray and his party are yet to issue an official response.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram ‘Mythological’, BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-Hindu’ Stand

Filed under

Milind Deora Uddhav Thackeray

In a major admission, Con

Sikh Man Questions 1984 Riots, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Happy To Take Responsibility For Everything’
AI Can Add 10% To Media R

AI Can Add 10% To Media Revenues, Cut Costs By 15%, Finds EY
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora

‘Thackeray Family Was Enjoying Holiday In Europe’, Milind Deora Slams Uddhav Over Silence On Pahalgam...
Congress leader and Lok S

Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram ‘Mythological’, BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-Hindu’ Stand
Stock Market

Stock Market Today: FPIs Turn Net Buyers; India-US Trade Talks, Global Data To Drive Market...
Renowned social worker an

K V Rabiya, Disability Rights Activist And Literacy Pioneer From Kerala, Dies At 59
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sikh Man Questions 1984 Riots, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Happy To Take Responsibility For Everything’

Sikh Man Questions 1984 Riots, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Happy To Take Responsibility For Everything’

AI Can Add 10% To Media Revenues, Cut Costs By 15%, Finds EY

AI Can Add 10% To Media Revenues, Cut Costs By 15%, Finds EY

Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram ‘Mythological’, BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-Hindu’ Stand

Rahul Gandhi Calls Lord Ram ‘Mythological’, BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Anti-Hindu’ Stand

Stock Market Today: FPIs Turn Net Buyers; India-US Trade Talks, Global Data To Drive Market Sentiment

Stock Market Today: FPIs Turn Net Buyers; India-US Trade Talks, Global Data To Drive Market...

K V Rabiya, Disability Rights Activist And Literacy Pioneer From Kerala, Dies At 59

K V Rabiya, Disability Rights Activist And Literacy Pioneer From Kerala, Dies At 59

Entertainment

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala 2025?

From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media