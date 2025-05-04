‘Thackeray Family Was Enjoying Holiday In Europe’, Milind Deora Slams Uddhav Over Silence On Pahalgam Terror Attack

The criticism escalated on May 1, Maharashtra Day, when Uddhav Thackeray reportedly failed to make any public statement or social media post marking the occasion.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, criticising him for vacationing in Europe while a deadly terror attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

In a sharply worded social media post, Deora accused the Thackeray family of being indifferent to a national tragedy. “From sons of the soil to tourists of India how far the Thackerays have fallen. While bullets flew in Pahalgam, they were vacationing in Europe,” he wrote.

The attack in Baisaran Valley claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 17 others. According to reports, Uddhav Thackeray and his family were overseas when the incident occurred, drawing widespread criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Deora questioned the absence of Uddhav Thackeray from key political events following the attack. “When the terrorist attack took place, they were enjoying a holiday. No statement. No solidarity. No shame,” he said, further slamming Thackeray’s party for skipping the all-party meeting convened to discuss the incident.

The criticism escalated on May 1, Maharashtra Day, when Uddhav Thackeray reportedly failed to make any public statement or social media post marking the occasion. “He didn’t even acknowledge the state’s foundation day or Labour Day,” Deora added.

The ruling BJP also weighed in on the controversy. Maharashtra BJP chief and Culture Minister Ashish Shelar accused Thackeray of abandoning the Marathi identity he claims to champion. Leaders from across party lines had gathered at Hutatma Chowk to pay homage to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, where Thackeray’s absence was conspicuous.

Deora praised Eknath Shinde, current Maharashtra CM and leader of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, for his on-ground response to the tragedy. “If anyone is truly carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, it is Eknath Shinde,” he said, calling Uddhav’s politics “entitled” and “part-time”.

He concluded by saying, “Luxury politics won’t work in Maharashtra. Modi ji ended it at the Centre, and it will soon be over in the state too.”

In response to the attack, the Maharashtra government, led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for the families of six victims from Maharashtra, along with government jobs for their kin. As backlash intensifies, Uddhav Thackeray and his party are yet to issue an official response.

