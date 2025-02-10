Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Thaipusam 2025, honoring Lord Murugan, falls on February 11. Devotees worldwide observe sacred rituals, from Kavadi Attam to milk offerings and piercings.

Thaipusam, also known as Thai Poosam, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by Tamil communities worldwide. In 2025, the festival falls on Tuesday, February 11, coinciding with the Poosam Nakshatra in the Tamil month of Thai. It is observed with immense devotion in Tamil Nadu and in countries with large Tamil populations, such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Mauritius.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Mythological Significance of Thaipusam

Thaipusam commemorates the day when Goddess Parvati bestowed Lord Murugan (also known as Lord Kartikeya) with a divine spear, the Vel, to vanquish the demon Soorapadam. This event symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the boundless power of faith and devotion. The festival’s name is derived from “Thai” (the Tamil month) and “Poosam” (the star that is at its peak during this time).

Key Thaipusam 2025 Timings

Poosam Nakshatra Begins: 06:01 PM on February 10, 2025

06:01 PM on February 10, 2025 Poosam Nakshatra Ends: 06:34 PM on February 11, 2025

Where is Thaipusam Celebrated?

The festival is widely observed in various regions, particularly in:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tamil Nadu, India – Devotees throng Murugan temples, especially in Palani and Thiruchendur. Malaysia – The Batu Caves temple hosts one of the grandest Thaipusam processions, drawing millions of devotees and tourists. Singapore and Mauritius – Festivities include processions, spiritual offerings, and temple prayers.



Even in regions with smaller Tamil populations, Thaipusam remains an essential religious and cultural event.

Rituals and Traditions of Thaipusam

The festival is marked by several intense and symbolic rituals:

Kavadi Attam (Burden Dance): Devotees carry Kavadis—elaborate, decorative structures adorned with flowers and peacock feathers—as a form of penance and devotion to Lord Murugan. Piercings and Sacrifices: Some devotees perform extreme acts of faith, such as piercing their skin with spears and hooks to demonstrate spiritual surrender. Milk Pot Offering (Paal Kudam): Many carry pots of milk to temples as a symbolic act of devotion and purity. Temple Visits and Special Prayers: Devotees participate in spiritual rituals and chant prayers in Murugan temples worldwide.



Spiritual and Cultural Importance

Thaipusam is more than a festival—it represents:

Deep Devotion and Faith: Devotees believe in surrendering their burdens to the divine for guidance and blessings. Victory of Good Over Evil: The story of Lord Murugan inspires individuals to overcome life’s struggles with courage and faith. Unity in Diversity: The global observance of Thaipusam highlights the richness of Tamil culture and heritage, uniting people across different communities.



As the Poosam star rises on February 11, 2025, millions of devotees will observe this sacred occasion with unwavering devotion. Whether celebrated in the vibrant streets of Tamil Nadu or at the Batu Caves in Malaysia, the spirit of Thaipusam remains rooted in faith, sacrifice, and divine grace.