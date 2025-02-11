Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Thaipusam 2025: Lakhs Of Devotees Flock To Murugan Temples In Tamil Nadu—Darshan Tickets Canceled At Palani & Tiruchendur!

Lakhs of devotees are celebrating Thaipusam 2025 across Tamil Nadu, with massive gatherings at Palani, Tiruchendur, and Vadalur Murugan Temples.

Thaipusam 2025: Lakhs Of Devotees Flock To Murugan Temples In Tamil Nadu—Darshan Tickets Canceled At Palani & Tiruchendur!


Tamil Nadu is witnessing an overwhelming spiritual fervor as lakhs of devotees gather to celebrate Thaipusam 2025, an auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. The sacred occasion is being observed today, February 11, 2025, with the Poosam Nakshathram beginning at 6:01 PM on February 10 and ending at 6:34 PM today.

Massive Crowds and Temple Arrangements

Across the state, especially at the Aarupadai Veedu (six abodes of Murugan), devotees are participating in kavadi offerings, special prayers, and spiritual rituals. Temples in Palani, Tiruchendur, and Vadalur have seen an extraordinary influx of pilgrims.

At Vadalur Vallalar Gnanasabai, thousands of devotees have gathered to witness the sacred Jyoti Darshan, where the divine light is revealed through the removal of seven curtains. To accommodate the crowd, special trains have been arranged across Tamil Nadu.

Palani Witnesses Devotional Surge

The Palani Murugan Temple is experiencing a sea of devotees carrying kavadi, a symbolic act of penance. Authorities have organized a group-wise hill climb via the Elephant Path, while devotees are descending through the staircase route.

To ensure a smooth experience, darshan tickets have been canceled for three days, and key arrangements include:

  • Free food distribution (Annadanam)
  • Temporary vehicle parking and sanitation facilities
  • Drinking water stations and medical camps
  • Over 3,000 police personnel deployed for security
  • Encroachment clearance along the Giri Valam path to prevent overcrowding

Tiruchendur and Other Temples Prepare for Devotees

At Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, thousands have gathered, with authorities implementing similar security measures for an uninterrupted darshan experience. Devotees at all six Murugan abodes are observing the festival with prayers, rituals, and spiritual dedication.

With special trains, crowd control measures, and increased security, Tamil Nadu is ensuring a smooth and divine Thaipusam 2025 celebration for all Murugan devotees.

ALSO READ: Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan's Sacred Festival

