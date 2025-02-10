Home
Thaipusam Festival At Palani Murugan Temple: Devotees Flock For Thirukalyanam, Grand Chariot Procession Tomorrow

Palani Thaipusam 2025 sees grand Thirukalyanam, chariot processions, and tight security as thousands of devotees wait over five hours for darshan.

Thaipusam Festival At Palani Murugan Temple: Devotees Flock For Thirukalyanam, Grand Chariot Procession Tomorrow


Palani Murugan Temple, one of Tamil Nadu’s most revered spiritual sites, is witnessing grand celebrations as the annual Thaipusam festival unfolds. The festivities, which began on February 5 with the traditional flag hoisting, continue today with the highly anticipated Thirukalyanam ceremony at the Palani Periyanayaki Amman Temple. The divine wedding of Muthukumara Swamy with Valli and Deivanai will be held between 7 PM and 8:30 PM, followed by a majestic silver chariot procession at 9 PM on the temple’s chariot roads.

Yesterday, devotees witnessed the procession of Muthukumara Swamy in a silver elephant chariot, while today’s sacred event features the deity’s departure at 9:15 AM in a golden palanquin. The spiritual fervor continues tomorrow with the holy water offering at Shanmukhanadi, and by 11:15 AM, the deity will ascend the Thaipusam chariot for a spectacular chariot procession at 4:45 PM. The festival’s concluding highlight, Theppathiruvizha (float festival), is scheduled for February 14, with the flag-lowering ceremony marking the end of the celebrations that night.

With thousands of devotees thronging the temple town, the wait time for darshan has exceeded five hours. To ensure safety, a robust police force of 3,000 personnel has been deployed, while CCTV cameras closely monitor key locations such as the temple base, Girivalapada, and bus stand. Additionally, temporary parking facilities at 12 locations have been arranged to ease traffic congestion.

The Thaipusam festival at Palani continues to be a symbol of devotion, discipline, and celebration, drawing pilgrims from across the country to experience its divine grandeur.

ALSO READ: Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

