Thane Court Acquits Man Accused Of Kidnap, Rape Of Minor

A special court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted a man accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl, sparking controversy over the verdict. The court’s decision, delivered on February 4, was made public on Monday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the prosecution, the girl went missing from her home on July 6, 2023, and contacted her mother seven days later, stating that she wanted to return home but was being prevented by the accused. The police subsequently brought both the girl and the accused to Kalwa from Sangli.

The prosecution alleged that the girl had sent money to the accused, her neighbour, who then persuaded her to leave home with him. He allegedly took her to Sangli, where he repeatedly raped her against her will. The man was arrested and is currently out on bail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, in a surprising twist, the girl married the accused after turning 18. During her cross-examination, she admitted to leaving home voluntarily with the accused and stated that she had no grievances against him. Her statement supported the accused’s narrative, as she mentioned proposing to him and going with him willingly.

The court observed that the girl, aged 17 years and 9 months at the time of the elopement, was old enough to understand the consequences of her actions, making her testimony more favourable to the defence. Special Judge D S Deshmukh held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused, who needs to be given the benefit of the doubt.

The acquittal has raised questions about the handling of the case and the court’s interpretation of the evidence. The case highlights the complexities of dealing with cases involving minors and the need for a nuanced understanding of the circumstances surrounding such cases.

Read More: Rouse Avenue Court Seeks Detailed Report From CBI Over Non-Investigation Of Encounter Case For 9 Years