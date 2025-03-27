‘Thank God, I Am Not Married’: Bageshwar Baba’s Shocking Reaction To Meerut Murder

The brutal murder case in Meerut, where a woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover, has sparked a strong reaction from religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba. He stated that such crimes reflect a failure in upbringing and urged families to instill values from Shri Ramcharitmanas to prevent moral decline.

Responding to media questions, Shastri made a cheeky remark, saying, “Right now, the blue drum is famous in India, and many husbands are in shock.” His comment referenced the plastic drum used to hide victim Saurabh Rajput’s dismembered body in cement. He further added with a laugh, “Thank God, I am not married.”

#WATCH | Meerut, UP | On the Meerut murder case, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri said, "The Meerut case is unfortunate. In the present society, the declining family system, the advent of Western culture and married men or women engaged in affairs are destroying families…… pic.twitter.com/ULalTXvTj5 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2025

Calling the Meerut murder an unfortunate incident, Shastri blamed the decline of family values, the influence of Western culture, and extramarital affairs for destroying Indian families. He insisted that such actions indicate a lack of proper upbringing and called for adherence to the teachings of Shri Ramcharitmanas to build a morally strong society.

Murder Over Drug Use and Fear of Exposure

Investigations revealed that Muskaan and Sahil, the accused in the murder, were drug addicts and feared that Saurabh might expose their habits. Saurabh, who worked in London, had returned to Meerut to celebrate his six-year-old daughter’s birthday when he was murdered.

The crime surfaced when Muskaan confessed to her parents, who then took her to the police station. The couple is currently lodged in a Meerut prison as the investigation continues.

