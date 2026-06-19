‘Thanks But No Thanks’: DMK Leader Publicly Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Call For Opposition Unity After Stalin’s Birthday Wish

A social media post by DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai has sparked political discussion after he openly pushed back against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for opposition unity, even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin exchanged warm birthday messages with the Leader of the Opposition. The development has drawn attention because it comes at a time when opposition parties are trying to present a united front on national issues, with Rahul Gandhi and the DMK often seen as key allies in that effort.

The row began after Rahul Gandhi thanked Stalin for his birthday wishes and highlighted what he described as a common commitment to constitutional values. In his message, Rahul Gandhi said their “shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism” would continue to guide them.

Birthday message turns into political talking point

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi went on to add, “This is the fight for the soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win.” The statement was widely viewed as a reaffirmation of cooperation between the Congress and DMK, which have worked together as allies in both Tamil Nadu and national opposition politics.

However, Saravanan Annadurai publicly rejected that sentiment. Sharing a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi’s post on X, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Thanks but no thanks!” The DMK functionary then added, “We are not sharing anything with you and we are not going to fight together.”

Remarks fuel questions over opposition unity

The comments quickly gained traction online and caught the attention of political observers. Many viewed the response as an unusual public rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s message, particularly because of the long-standing alliance between the Congress and the DMK.

The exchange comes as opposition parties continue discussions on issues such as federalism, governance and Centre-state relations. Against that backdrop, Rahul Gandhi’s response to Stalin had been interpreted as a signal that cooperation between the two parties remained strong.

No official word from either party yet

Reports say that Annadurai’s remarks have now triggered speculation about whether some sections within the DMK hold different views on the scope of cooperation with the Congress. The comments have added a fresh layer of intrigue to the broader opposition unity debate.

So far, neither the DMK leadership nor the Congress has officially responded to the post. It also remains unclear whether Annadurai’s remarks reflect a personal opinion or a wider political message. Even so, the episode has generated buzz because it comes ahead of several key political battles in the months to come, with Rahul Gandhi and opposition unity remaining central themes in national politics.

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