‘That’s A Message To The PM’: Did Robert Vadra Justify Pahalgam Terror Attack

Businessman Robert Vadra has spoken out after the recent deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed more than two dozen people, most of them tourists. In a heartfelt statement, Vadra expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives and criticized the growing religious divide in the country.

“Deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act”

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, shared his thoughts on the tragedy and the broader issues he believes are contributing to the rise in such incidents.

"I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act…In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel…"

“I feel terrible and my deepest condolences are for the people who have died in this terrorist act,” he said. “In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled.”

Religious Divides Could Be Fueling Terror

While commenting on the nature of the attack, Vadra pointed out how the growing gap between communities is creating dangerous tensions.

“If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this?” he asked. “Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims.”

He added that such divisions only strengthen extremist mindsets. “This will make these kinds of organisations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims.”

Identity-Based Killings Send Dangerous Signals

Vadra also touched on a very concerning trend — where victims are allegedly being targeted based on their religion.

“Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that’s a message to the PM,” he said. “Because Muslims are feeling weakened. The minorities are feeling weakened.”

His comments reflect a fear that India’s long-standing secular and inclusive character is being overshadowed by politics of religion.

Call for Stronger Leadership to Protect Secularism

Vadra urged the government to take clear and powerful steps to make all communities feel protected and equal.

“This has to be coming from the top that we feel secure and secular in our country,” he said. “And we will not see this kind of acts happening.”

His remarks seem to be a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP to ensure that their messaging and policies uphold India’s secular fabric and assure safety for all citizens — especially minorities.