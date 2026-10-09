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Home > India News > Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: Follow the latest vote-counting updates, candidate-wise results and leading and trailing positions in Puducherry.

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 11:16 IST

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting for the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election in Puducherry began at 8 am on Friday, October 9, 2026. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand is leading after the first EVM round with 3,209 votes. Congress candidate E. Vinayagam is second with 1,222 votes, while DMK’s K. Sethu alias Sethuselvam has secured 792 votes.

Ashok Anand currently leads Vinayagam by 1,987 votes. However, counting is underway, and the figures remain provisional. The latest updates are available on the official ECI results portal.

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Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: Latest Vote Count

The ECI’s initial counting update shows the following candidate-wise standings:

  • Ashok Anand (AINRC): 10467 votes.

  • E. Vinayagam (Congress): 1,222 votes.

  • K. Sethu alias Sethuselvam (DMK): 792 votes.

  • A. M. Saleem (CPI): 71 votes.

  • S. Karthikumari (NTK): 53 votes.

  • A. Ragu alias Ragunathan (Independent): 16 votes.

  • S. Vasanthi (Independent): 16 votes.

  • Kalaivanan (Republican Party of India): 9 votes.

  • R. Jayabalan (Independent): 9 votes.

  • M. Nithya (Independent): 8 votes.

  • R. Saminadane (Independent): 3 votes.

  • NOTA: 45 votes.

The counting status was at EVM Round 1 of 4. These figures may change as counting progresses.

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: AINRC vs Congress vs DMK

AINRC’s Ashok Anand is ahead of Congress candidate E. Vinayagam, while DMK’s K. Sethu is currently third. CPI and NTK candidates have received 71 and 53 votes, respectively.

The contest follows the vacancy created after Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy vacated the Thattanchavady seat after winning both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Thattanchavady By-Election 2026: Voter Turnout

Thattanchavady recorded a reported voter turnout of 80.81% during polling on October 6. The constituency had 26,921 registered electors, according to electoral statistics.

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: How to Check

To follow the latest results, visit the ECI results website, select the October 2026 by-election section and open Thattanchavady (Constituency No. 9). Check the candidate-wise votes and counting status for updates.

The final result will be confirmed after counting is completed and the election authorities formally declare the winner.

Disclaimer: Vote counts and candidate positions are provisional. Refer to the official ECI portal for the latest figures and final confirmation.

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Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results
Tags: By Election Result 2026

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Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

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Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

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Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results
Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results
Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results
Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results
Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: Ashok Anand Wins for AINRC by 8,482 Votes; Check Final Puducherry Vote Count, Congress vs DMK | ECI Results

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