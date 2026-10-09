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Home > India News > Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins

Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins

Thattanchavady By-election Result: The key candidates include Ashok Anand of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), K Sethu alias Sethuselvam of the DMK, E Vinayagam of the Congress, M A Saleem of the CPI and Karthikumari of Naam Tamilar Katchi. A total of 11 candidates contested the bypoll.

Counting began at 8 am today, with round-wise trends expected to emerge as officials process the votes.
Counting began at 8 am today, with round-wise trends expected to emerge as officials process the votes.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 09:51 IST

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026 / Puducherry By-Election result 2026:  The Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry was held on October 6, with 80.81% voter turnout recorded across the constituency. The votes are being counted since 8 am on October 9, 2026, at the designated counting centre at Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College.

Thattanchavady Counting Time
 
Counting began at 8 am today, with round-wise trends expected to emerge as officials process the votes. Readers can follow the latest Thattanchavady Election Result 2026 updates, trends and winner announcements on NewsX.com and watch election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.
 
Top Contenders
 
The key candidates include Ashok Anand of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), K Sethu alias Sethuselvam of the DMK, E Vinayagam of the Congress, M A Saleem of the CPI and Karthikumari of Naam Tamilar Katchi. A total of 11 candidates contested the bypoll.
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Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins

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Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins

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Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins

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Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins
Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins
Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins
Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins
Thattanchavady By-Election result 2026: Watch For Top Trends as Vote Count Begins

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