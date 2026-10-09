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Home > India News > Thattanchavady By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Puducherry By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update

Thattanchavady By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Puducherry By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: AINRC’s Ashok Anand has won the Puducherry by-election by 8,482 votes, securing 13,358 votes against Congress candidate E. Vinayagam’s 4,876. DMK’s K. Sethu finished third with 2,664 votes. Check the complete candidate-wise vote count, winner details and final result updates from the ECI.

Thattanchavady By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Puducherry By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 11:53 IST

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand has won the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election in Puducherry by a margin of 8,482 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Anand secured 13,358 votes after all four rounds of EVM counting, defeating Indian National Congress candidate E. Vinayagam, who finished second with 4,876 votes.

The result marks a decisive victory for AINRC in Constituency No. 9 of Puducherry. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate K. Sethu alias Sethuselvam finished third with 2,664 votes, while Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate A. M. Saleem received 310 votes. The final counting status was recorded as EVM Round 4 of 4, with the latest ECI update timestamped 11:33 am on Friday, October 9, 2026.

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Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: Winner and Vote Margin

Ashok Anand emerged victorious in the Thattanchavady by-election, polling 13,358 votes. His nearest rival, Congress candidate E. Vinayagam, received 4,876 votes, giving the AINRC candidate a winning margin of 8,482 votes.

The final result confirmed Anand’s lead after all four EVM rounds were completed. DMK’s K. Sethu alias Sethuselvam secured third place with 2,664 votes.

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: Full Candidate-Wise Vote Count

The final candidate-wise results, according to the Election Commission of India, are as follows:

  • Ashok Anand (All India N.R. Congress): 13,358 votes — Winner

  • E. Vinayagam (Indian National Congress): 4,876 votes

  • K. Sethu alias Sethuselvam (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 2,664 votes

  • A. M. Saleem (Communist Party of India): 310 votes

  • S. Karthikumari (Naam Tamilar Katchi): 172 votes

  • A. Ragu alias Ragunathan (Independent): 70 votes

  • S. Vasanthi (Independent): 57 votes

  • Kalaivanan (Republican Party of India): 54 votes

  • R. Jayabalan (Independent): 35 votes

  • M. Nithya (Independent): 28 votes

  • R. Saminadane (Independent): 8 votes

  • NOTA (None of the Above): 225 votes

Note: The figures above follow the candidate-wise totals supplied in the latest update. The original ECI result page should be consulted for final verification.

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: AINRC vs Congress vs DMK

The contest saw AINRC’s Ashok Anand finish comfortably ahead of Congress’s E. Vinayagam, with a margin of 8,482 votes separating the two candidates. DMK candidate K. Sethu alias Sethuselvam placed third, polling 2,664 votes.

The result establishes Anand as the winner of the Thattanchavady Assembly by-election, with the ECI recording all four EVM counting rounds as completed.

Why Was the Thattanchavady By-Election Held?

The by-election was necessitated after Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy vacated the Thattanchavady Assembly seat after winning both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the 2026 Assembly elections. The subsequent by-election was held to fill the vacancy in the constituency.

Polling took place on October 6, 2026, with a reported voter turnout of 80.81%. The constituency had 26,921 registered electors, according to the electoral statistics provided in the earlier update.

Thattanchavady By-Election Result 2026: Where to Check the Official Result

Voters can verify the final result and candidate-wise vote totals on the Election Commission of India results portal. Select the October 2026 Assembly by-election results and open Thattanchavady, Puducherry, to view the official counting figures.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the latest result figures supplied, timestamped 11:33 am on October 9, 2026. For authoritative confirmation, consult the official ECI portal.

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Thattanchavady By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Puducherry By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update
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