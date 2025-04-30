Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  The Cabin Committee On Security Meets Again As India Prepares Response To Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Modi expressed complete trust in the Indian Armed Forces during the meeting. He said, "The Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The meeting marks the second CCS session since the attack, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The attack took place shortly after successful elections in the Union Territory. The CCS will assess security preparedness in response to the incident. Following the CCS meeting, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and a full Cabinet meeting will also take place on Wednesday to discuss the broader national response.

CCS Discusses Cross-Border Terror Links

The CCS last met on April 23 to review the Pahalgam attack. Officials provided a detailed briefing to the committee on the attack’s cross-border linkages. The CCS strongly condemned the violence and extended condolences to the victims’ families. It also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. During the meeting, members noted the timing of the attack, which occurred as the Union Territory saw successful elections and continued economic progress. The government decided to send a strong message to Pakistan by announcing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, holding it in abeyance.

Government Signals Tough Response To Terror

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level security meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs attended the meeting. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also participated in the discussions. Government sources said the Prime Minister asserted India’s determination to respond firmly to terrorism. “It is India’s national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism,” the sources quoted him as saying. The Prime Minister emphasized national unity and security during the session, signaling a coordinated and powerful strategy ahead.

Armed Forces Receive Operational Freedom: Free Hands 

Prime Minister Modi expressed complete trust in the Indian Armed Forces during the meeting. He said, “The Indian Armed Forces have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response.” The meeting was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. The government has emphasized full preparedness and professional execution in future operations. Sources confirmed that the Armed Forces are now reviewing all strategic and tactical options as part of India’s planned response to the terror attack.

(With Inputs From ANI)

