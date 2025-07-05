Muharram 2025: Key Dates, Significance, Rituals And More

Muharram is one of the most sacred months of the Islamic calendar as it marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year. Muharram means forbidden, which means that during these four sacred months, warfare is forbidden. Muslims are encouraged to engage in increased worship during Muharram.

Muharram marks Hijrah, the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah to escape oppression and opposition. This day marks a historical beginning in the Islam Calendar as this was a significant event in preserving Islam. The Hijrah, ensured the flourishment of Islam to Madinah.

What happens in Muharram?

The Muslims celebrate Muharram as the beginning of the new Islamic year as a way of nearing the god.

On the 10th Muharram, according to the Islamic Calendar in the 61st year, the Battle of Karbala took place. It was fought between a small army of the supporters and family of the Prophet and the army of Yazid, the Ummayad Caliph who had a significantly larger army.

Imam Hussain, the beloved grandson of the Prophet was brutally martyred, alongside the majority of the male members of the Prophet’s family.

Muharram Date Confusion

As per the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee, the crescent moon was spotted in India on June 26. Hence, the first day of Muharram- Ul Haram begins on June 27.While the dates are not confirmed.

What To Do During Muharram?

1) Fasting – Jews fasted on Ashura day as a blessing to Allah to save the people of Israel from the oppression of Pharaoh through Musa. That’s why Prophet Muhammad said to fast on this day to the Muslims. But later on, He said to fast for two days, either the 9th and 10th Muharram or the 10th and 11th Muharram, to differ them. But, if you are unable to fast for two days, fast at least on Ashura day.

2) Sincere receptance-

At the beginning of the Islamic year, seeking Allah’s forgiveness is essential. Repent yourself for the previous sins sincerely. And oath not to commit sins again.

3) Make Dua- We don’t know what is going to happen this year. So, Muslims should offer special supplications to Allah to make this year blessed at the beginning of the month of Muharram. We should also make dua for the martyrs of Karbala , as this event happened on the 10th of Muharram.

Dua is a weapon for Muslims that may calm down Allah’s wrath

4) More Worship-

Offering Ibadah in the month of Muharram will multiply the reward insha’Allah, as this is the ‘month of Allah.’ So perform voluntary prayers, especially Tahajjud, as much as you can. Also, recite the Quran, and do Dhikr. And do other forms of worship like helping others, conducting good behaviour, avoiding sins, etc.

These are just a few things that are done in Muharram. But one of them, is something that we all must do, respect and maintain the holiness of this month. We must refrain from sinful acts, avoid quarrels, and any sort of clash, during this month.

