The Full Delhi Election Result 2025: Every Number You Need To Know

The 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, held on February 5, 2025, marked a significant political shift in the National Capital Territory.

The 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, held on February 5, 2025, marked a significant political shift in the National Capital Territory.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic victory, securing 48 out of the 70 assembly seats, thereby ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long governance.

Overall Election Results

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 48 seats (Massive gain from 2020)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 22 seats (Significant drop from 2020)

Indian National Congress (INC): 0 seats (Continued decline)

Voter Turnout: 60.42% (Slightly lower than 2020)

Key Constituency Outcomes

New Delhi Constituency: Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener, faced a surprising defeat in his stronghold.

Patparganj: Manish Sisodia, a prominent AAP leader, also lost his seat, indicating a broader decline in AAP’s urban support base.

Voter Turnout: The election witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 60.42%, reflecting a slight decrease from previous years.

Analysis of Results

The BJP’s return to power after 27 years can be attributed to several factors:

Campaign Strategy: The BJP’s promises of financial support for women, the elderly, and the youth resonated with a broad spectrum of voters.

AAP’s Challenges: The AAP faced significant setbacks, including the arrest of key leaders on graft charges, which may have eroded public trust.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections have reshaped the political landscape of the capital, with the BJP’s decisive victory ending AAP’s long-standing dominance. This election underscores the dynamic nature of Delhi’s electorate and sets the stage for new policy directions under BJP leadership.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Delhi Seats With Highest Victory Margin

1. DEOLI

PREM CHAUHAN (AAP)

DEEPAK TANWAR (Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)

MARGIN: 36680

2. BALLIMARAN

IMRAN HUSSAIN: AAP (WON)

KAMAL BAGRI (BJP)

MARGIN: 29823

3. ROHTAS NAGAR

JITENDER MAHAJAN: BJP (WON)

SARITA SINGH: AAP

MARGIN: 27902

4. MATIA MAHAL

AALEY MOHAMMED IQBAL: AAP (WON)

DEEPTI INDORA: BJP

MARGIN: 42724

5. NAJAFGARH

NEELAM PAHALWAN: BJP (WON)

TARUN KUMAR: AAP

MARGIN: 29009

6. OKHLA

AMANATULLAH KHAN: AAP (WON)

SHIFA UR REHMAN KHAN: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

MARGIN: 30030

7. PATPARGANJ

Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi): BJP ()WON)

AVADH OJHA: AAP

MARGIN: 28072

8. ROHINI

VIJENDER GUPTA: BJP (WON)

PARDEEP MITTAL: AAP

MARGIN: 37816

9. SEELAM PUR

CHAUDHARY ZUBAIR AHMAD: AAP (WON)

ANIL KUMAR SHARMA (GAUR): BJP

MARGIN: 42477

10. RITHALA

KULWANT RANA: BJP (WON)

MOHINDER GOYAL: AAP

MARGIN: 29616

11. SHALIMAR BAGH

REKHA GUPTA: BJP (WON)

BANDANA KUMARII: AAP

MARGIN: 29595

Delhi Election Results 2025: Delhi Seats With Lowest Victory Margin

1. JANGPURA

TARVINDER SINGH MARWAH: BJP

MANISH SISODIA: AAP:

MARGIN: 675

2. MALVIYA NAGAR

SATISH UPADHYAY: BJP

SOMNATH BHARTI: AAP

MARGIN: 2131

3. RAJINDER NAGAR

UMANG BAJAJ: BJP

DURGESH PATHAK: AAP

MARGIN: 1231

4. SANGAM VIHAR

CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY: BJP

DINESH MOHANIYA: AAP

MARGIN: 344

5. TRILOKPURI

RAVI KANT: BJP

ANJANA PARCHA

MARGIN: 392

6. GREATER KAILASH

SHIKHA ROY: BJP

SAURABH BHARADWAJ: AAP

MARGIN: 3188

7. NEW DELHI

PARVESH SAHIB SINGH: BJP

ARVIND KEJRIWAL: AAP

MARGIN: 4089

8. SHAHDARA

SANJAY GOYAL: BJP

JITENDER SINGH SHUNTY: AAP

MARGIN: 5178

9. TIMARPUR

SURYA PRAKASH KHATRI: BJP

SURINDER PAL SINGH (BITTOO): AAP

MARGIN: 3310

10. VIKASPURI

PANKAJ KUMAR SINGH: BJP

MAHINDER YADAV

MARGIN: 5548

Analysis of Delhi Election Results 2025

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Election marked a significant shift in the political landscape of the capital. After a decade of dominance by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, bringing an end to AAP’s rule. Here’s an in-depth analysis of the election results, key takeaways, and factors influencing the outcome.

1. Key Takeaways

BJP’s Historic Comeback After 27 Years- The BJP secured a majority for the first time since 1998, reversing its three consecutive losses to AAP in 2013, 2015, and 2020. The party’s success can be attributed to

Anti-corruption narrative: BJP capitalized on corruption allegations against AAP leaders, including the liquor policy scam and arrests of prominent AAP figures.

Modi’s Popularity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active campaigning and welfare promises boosted BJP’s chances.

Focused Campaign: BJP offered free ration, monetary assistance to women, and better urban development to counter AAP’s “free electricity and water” model.

AAP’s Decline from 2020’s Landslide Victory

AAP, which won 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, witnessed a dramatic downfall. Reasons for the drop include:

Corruption Allegations: The arrests of Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders damaged AAP’s clean image.

Leadership Crisis: Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership faced setbacks, including challenges in governance and infighting.

Voter Fatigue: After a decade in power, some voters sought change, leading to BJP’s rise.

Congress Fails to Make a Comeback

Despite efforts to revive its presence, the Congress failed to win a single seat. Factors contributing to its poor performance:

Lack of leadership and organization

Failure to counter BJP-AAP narratives

Loss of traditional vote bank

2. Constituency-Wise Highlights

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal loses his seat, a shocking defeat for the sitting CM.

Patparganj: Manish Sisodia loses, further weakening AAP’s leadership.

Karawal Nagar: BJP’s stronghold remains intact.

Okhla: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan barely retains his seat, showing declining minority support.

Chandni Chowk: BJP gains from Congress’ decline.

3. Voter Turnout and Trends

Total Turnout: 60.42%, slightly lower than 62.6% in 2020.

Key Trends:

BJP gained significant votes in middle-class and upper-middle-class areas.

AAP’s core voter base—lower-income groups—shrank due to corruption issues.

Congress failed to mobilize youth and traditional Muslim voters.

4. What Next for Delhi Politics?

For BJP:

First full-fledged government in Delhi in decades—Now, BJP must deliver on its promises.

Challenge: Balancing national policies with local governance.

For AAP:

Rebuilding the party after a major electoral setback.

Restoring credibility post-corruption allegations.

For Congress:

Urgent need for leadership and grassroots revival.

The 2025 Delhi Election was a game-changer, marking BJP’s return to power and AAP’s unexpected downfall.

While the BJP’s promises won voter trust, AAP’s governance model faced severe backlash. The road ahead will test how BJP manages Delhi’s administration and how AAP recovers from this major electoral defeat.

