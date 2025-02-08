The Full Delhi Election Result 2025: Every Number You Need To Know

The 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, held on February 5, 2025, marked a significant political shift in the National Capital Territory.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a historic victory, securing 48 out of the 70 assembly seats, thereby ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long governance.
Overall Election Results
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 48 seats (Massive gain from 2020)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 22 seats (Significant drop from 2020)
Indian National Congress (INC): 0 seats (Continued decline)
Voter Turnout: 60.42% (Slightly lower than 2020)
Key Constituency Outcomes
New Delhi Constituency: Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener, faced a surprising defeat in his stronghold.
Patparganj: Manish Sisodia, a prominent AAP leader, also lost his seat, indicating a broader decline in AAP’s urban support base.
Voter Turnout: The election witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 60.42%, reflecting a slight decrease from previous years.
Analysis of Results
The BJP’s return to power after 27 years can be attributed to several factors:
Campaign Strategy: The BJP’s promises of financial support for women, the elderly, and the youth resonated with a broad spectrum of voters.
AAP’s Challenges: The AAP faced significant setbacks, including the arrest of key leaders on graft charges, which may have eroded public trust.
The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections have reshaped the political landscape of the capital, with the BJP’s decisive victory ending AAP’s long-standing dominance. This election underscores the dynamic nature of Delhi’s electorate and sets the stage for new policy directions under BJP leadership.
Delhi Election Results 2025: Delhi Seats With Highest Victory Margin
1. DEOLI
PREM CHAUHAN (AAP)
DEEPAK TANWAR (Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas)
MARGIN: 36680
2. BALLIMARAN
IMRAN HUSSAIN: AAP (WON)
KAMAL BAGRI (BJP)
MARGIN: 29823
3. ROHTAS NAGAR
JITENDER MAHAJAN: BJP (WON)
SARITA SINGH: AAP
MARGIN: 27902
4. MATIA MAHAL
AALEY MOHAMMED IQBAL: AAP (WON)
DEEPTI INDORA: BJP
MARGIN: 42724
5. NAJAFGARH
NEELAM PAHALWAN: BJP (WON)
TARUN KUMAR: AAP
MARGIN: 29009
6. OKHLA
AMANATULLAH KHAN: AAP (WON)
SHIFA UR REHMAN KHAN: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
MARGIN: 30030
7. PATPARGANJ
Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi): BJP ()WON)
AVADH OJHA: AAP
MARGIN: 28072
8. ROHINI
VIJENDER GUPTA: BJP (WON)
PARDEEP MITTAL: AAP
MARGIN: 37816
9. SEELAM PUR
CHAUDHARY ZUBAIR AHMAD: AAP (WON)
ANIL KUMAR SHARMA (GAUR): BJP
MARGIN: 42477
10. RITHALA
KULWANT RANA: BJP (WON)
MOHINDER GOYAL: AAP
MARGIN: 29616
11. SHALIMAR BAGH
REKHA GUPTA: BJP (WON)
BANDANA KUMARII: AAP
MARGIN: 29595
Delhi Election Results 2025: Delhi Seats With Lowest Victory Margin
1. JANGPURA
TARVINDER SINGH MARWAH: BJP
MANISH SISODIA: AAP:
MARGIN: 675
2. MALVIYA NAGAR
SATISH UPADHYAY: BJP
SOMNATH BHARTI: AAP
MARGIN: 2131
3. RAJINDER NAGAR
UMANG BAJAJ: BJP
DURGESH PATHAK: AAP
MARGIN: 1231
4. SANGAM VIHAR
CHANDAN KUMAR CHOUDHARY: BJP
DINESH MOHANIYA: AAP
MARGIN: 344
5. TRILOKPURI
RAVI KANT: BJP
ANJANA PARCHA
MARGIN: 392
6. GREATER KAILASH
SHIKHA ROY: BJP
SAURABH BHARADWAJ: AAP
MARGIN: 3188
7. NEW DELHI
PARVESH SAHIB SINGH: BJP
ARVIND KEJRIWAL: AAP
MARGIN: 4089
8. SHAHDARA
SANJAY GOYAL: BJP
JITENDER SINGH SHUNTY: AAP
MARGIN: 5178
9. TIMARPUR
SURYA PRAKASH KHATRI: BJP
SURINDER PAL SINGH (BITTOO): AAP
MARGIN: 3310
10. VIKASPURI
PANKAJ KUMAR SINGH: BJP
MAHINDER YADAV
MARGIN: 5548
Analysis of Delhi Election Results 2025
The 2025 Delhi Assembly Election marked a significant shift in the political landscape of the capital. After a decade of dominance by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory, bringing an end to AAP’s rule. Here’s an in-depth analysis of the election results, key takeaways, and factors influencing the outcome.
1. Key Takeaways
BJP’s Historic Comeback After 27 Years- The BJP secured a majority for the first time since 1998, reversing its three consecutive losses to AAP in 2013, 2015, and 2020. The party’s success can be attributed to
Anti-corruption narrative: BJP capitalized on corruption allegations against AAP leaders, including the liquor policy scam and arrests of prominent AAP figures.
Modi’s Popularity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active campaigning and welfare promises boosted BJP’s chances.
Focused Campaign: BJP offered free ration, monetary assistance to women, and better urban development to counter AAP’s “free electricity and water” model.
AAP’s Decline from 2020’s Landslide Victory
AAP, which won 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, witnessed a dramatic downfall. Reasons for the drop include:
Corruption Allegations: The arrests of Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders damaged AAP’s clean image.
Leadership Crisis: Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership faced setbacks, including challenges in governance and infighting.
Voter Fatigue: After a decade in power, some voters sought change, leading to BJP’s rise.
Congress Fails to Make a Comeback
Despite efforts to revive its presence, the Congress failed to win a single seat. Factors contributing to its poor performance:
Lack of leadership and organization
Failure to counter BJP-AAP narratives
Loss of traditional vote bank
2. Constituency-Wise Highlights
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal loses his seat, a shocking defeat for the sitting CM.
Patparganj: Manish Sisodia loses, further weakening AAP’s leadership.
Karawal Nagar: BJP’s stronghold remains intact.
Okhla: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan barely retains his seat, showing declining minority support.
Chandni Chowk: BJP gains from Congress’ decline.
3. Voter Turnout and Trends
Total Turnout: 60.42%, slightly lower than 62.6% in 2020.
Key Trends:
BJP gained significant votes in middle-class and upper-middle-class areas.
AAP’s core voter base—lower-income groups—shrank due to corruption issues.
Congress failed to mobilize youth and traditional Muslim voters.
4. What Next for Delhi Politics?
For BJP:
First full-fledged government in Delhi in decades—Now, BJP must deliver on its promises.
Challenge: Balancing national policies with local governance.
For AAP:
Rebuilding the party after a major electoral setback.
Restoring credibility post-corruption allegations.
For Congress:
Urgent need for leadership and grassroots revival.
The 2025 Delhi Election was a game-changer, marking BJP’s return to power and AAP’s unexpected downfall.
While the BJP’s promises won voter trust, AAP’s governance model faced severe backlash. The road ahead will test how BJP manages Delhi’s administration and how AAP recovers from this major electoral defeat.
ALSO READ: Where Is Raghav Chadha As Delhi Election Results End?